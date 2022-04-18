Wayne Rooney Relegated As Derby County Manager But He Wants To Stay At "Special Club"

Rooney has an incredible resume that includes 12 major trophies and 53 goals in 120 international games. It now also features a relegation.

Wayne Rooney has an incredible resume that includes 12 major club trophies and 53 goals in 120 international games.

It now also features a relegation after he was unable to keep Derby County in the Championship.

Despite getting relegated in his first job as a manager, Rooney's reputation has not been dented.

He has earned widespread praise for the way he was battled the odds in charge of a club fighting to survive off the pitch as well as on it.

Derby were deducted a total of 21 points last year after entering administration.

The punishment saw the club pay the price for historical financial mismanagement that occurred under former owner Mel Morris.

Without the points penalty, Derby would sit in 17th place, 18 points clear of the relegation zone.

But Monday's 1-0 defeat at QPR confirmed Derby's demotion to League One.

After the match, Rooney told Sky Sports : "I feel for the players more as we've picked up 52 points and we'd be safe now under normal circumstances. We've paid the price what the previous owner has left behind.

"It's no-one's fault, not mine, not the staff, not the players, other than the previous owner. I am sure it's a sad day for him as well, I know Mel's a Derby fan and I'm sure he will be very disappointed."

Rooney has been widely tipped to become a Premier League manager in future and has previously admitted that he would love to one day take charge of either Everton or Manchester United .

But he would like to stay on as Derby boss for now and lead the club's bid for promotion next season, providing a new owner is installed first.

He added: "In some ways we can draw a line under everything that's happened and really start the rebirth of this club and try and move it forward.

"We need the takeover, that has to happen quick. The quicker that can happen, obviously we know what league we are going to be in next season, the quicker we can try to develop this squad, bring players in who we can feel can get us back up.

"The takeover has to happen and if it doesn't happen I fear for the club, I fear for where the club will end up. Obviously the club's future is in doubt. If that doesn't happen my future's in doubt."

Asked if he would stay if a takeover was successful, Rooney replied: "Yeah if it happens, I want to rebuild the club.

"You see what it means to the fans every week. This is a special club, we're all proud to be here and I want to be the one that brings those happy days back."