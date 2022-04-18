Medication Collection Boxes at 13 locations in Racine County offer public safety
Medication collection boxes are available throughout the Racine County community. Authorized collection sites in Racine County serve to safely dispose of leftover medications or unused prescriptions. Racine County has 13 official medication boxes available for use.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) provides insight into the crucial role that medication collection boxes provide.
“Stored in a medicine cabinet, these medications can be misused by your family, friends, and other visitors to your home. Thrown in the trash, these medications can fall into the hands of people who have no medical use for them. Flushed down a toilet or poured down a drain, these medications can contaminate our water supply” share DHS, in the article, Dose of Reality: Permanent Drug Drop Boxes.
Authorized Medication Collection Boxes
For the safety of Racine County residents, utilize the following sites’ collection boxes for medication dropoff:
LocationAddress
Caledonia Police Department 6900 Nicholson Road
Caledonia, WI 53108
City of Burlington Police Department224 E. Jefferson St.
Burlington, WI 53105
City of Racine Police Department530 Center St.
Racine, WI 53403
Mount Pleasant Police Department8811 Campus Drive
Mt. Pleasant, WI 53406
Racine Sheriff Patrol Station14116 Washington Ave.
Sturtevant, WI 53177
Sturtevant Police Department2801 89th St.
Sturtevant, WI 53177
Town of Burlington Police Department32288 Bushnell Road
Burlington, WI 53105
Town of Dover Hall4110 S. Beaumont Ave.
Kansasville, WI 53139
Union Grove Village Hall925 15th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
Village of Elmwood Park Office3131 Taylor Ave., Unit 1
Elmwood Park, WI 53405
Walgreens Pharmacy4810 Washington Ave.
Racine, WI 53406
Waterford Police Department415 N. Milwaukee St.
Waterford, WI 53185
Wind Point Village Office215 E. 4 Mile Road
Racine, WI 53402
Racine County Medication Collection Boxes
Accepted Items
According to DHS, both prescription and over-the-counter medications may be disposed of, as well as pet medications. Liquid medications are accepted, however, they must be in their original containers.
- Capsules
- Creams
- Inhalers
- Non-aerosol sprays
- Ointments
- Pills
- Patches
- Vials
- Vape Pens
- batteries need to be removed
Items not accepted
The following items are not accepted at the various collection sites. This includes:
- Aerosol cans
- Anything containing blood or a bodily fluid
- Household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas)
- Illegal drugs
- Iodine containing medications
- Mercury thermometers
- Personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc.)
- Sharps/syringes
- Vape pens/e-cigarette devices with a built-in battery that cannot be removed
Have questions or concerns? Read more about this topic by visiting The Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.
