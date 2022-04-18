Medication Collection Boxes at 13 locations in Racine County offer public safety

Medication collection boxes are available throughout the Racine County community. Authorized collection sites in Racine County serve to safely dispose of leftover medications or unused prescriptions. Racine County has 13 official medication boxes available for use.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) provides insight into the crucial role that medication collection boxes provide.

“Stored in a medicine cabinet, these medications can be misused by your family, friends, and other visitors to your home. Thrown in the trash, these medications can fall into the hands of people who have no medical use for them. Flushed down a toilet or poured down a drain, these medications can contaminate our water supply” share DHS, in the article, Dose of Reality: Permanent Drug Drop Boxes.

Authorized Medication Collection Boxes

For the safety of Racine County residents, utilize the following sites’ collection boxes for medication dropoff:

LocationAddress

Caledonia Police Department 6900 Nicholson Road

Caledonia, WI 53108

City of Burlington Police Department224 E. Jefferson St.

Burlington, WI 53105

City of Racine Police Department530 Center St.

Racine, WI 53403

Mount Pleasant Police Department8811 Campus Drive

Mt. Pleasant, WI 53406

Racine Sheriff Patrol Station14116 Washington Ave.

Sturtevant, WI 53177

Sturtevant Police Department2801 89th St.

Sturtevant, WI 53177

Town of Burlington Police Department32288 Bushnell Road

Burlington, WI 53105

Town of Dover Hall4110 S. Beaumont Ave.

Kansasville, WI 53139

Union Grove Village Hall925 15th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

Village of Elmwood Park Office3131 Taylor Ave., Unit 1

Elmwood Park, WI 53405

Walgreens Pharmacy4810 Washington Ave.

Racine, WI 53406

Waterford Police Department415 N. Milwaukee St.

Waterford, WI 53185

Wind Point Village Office215 E. 4 Mile Road

Racine, WI 53402

Accepted Items

According to DHS, both prescription and over-the-counter medications may be disposed of, as well as pet medications. Liquid medications are accepted, however, they must be in their original containers.

Capsules

Creams

Inhalers

Non-aerosol sprays

Ointments

Pills

Patches

Vials

Vape Pens

batteries need to be removed

Items not accepted

The following items are not accepted at the various collection sites. This includes:

Aerosol cans

Anything containing blood or a bodily fluid

Household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas)

Illegal drugs

Iodine containing medications

Mercury thermometers

Personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc.)

Sharps/syringes

Vape pens/e-cigarette devices with a built-in battery that cannot be removed

Have questions or concerns? Read more about this topic by visiting The Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

