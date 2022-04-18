ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Florida gov. & Dept. of Education ban math books for incorporating CRT but haven’t provided examples

By Jake Stofan, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oFEyD_0fCr80MV00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is defending the Florida Department of Education’s decision to reject 41% of mathematics textbooks it reviewed for various reasons, including the incorporation of prohibited topics like critical race theory.

Of the 54 mathematics textbooks rejected by the Florida Department of Education 28 were rejected for incorporating, “prohibited topics or unsolicited strategies, including CRT.”

Most of the debate over the ban concerned whether it could affect how Black history and civil rights are taught in schools.

So, we wanted to know how critical race theory could be found in a math book.

We pushed the governor for an answer, asking him what critical race theory in mathematics looks like.

“They didn’t say that was the only thing. I think there’s a number of reasons,” said DeSantis.

The governor went on to explain many of the textbooks were rejected for not aligning with state standards or containing traces of Common CORE.

He also said some of the texts included Social Emotional Learning, a controversial academic approach that incorporates emotional learning into subjects like math and science.

“Math is about getting the right answer, and we want kids to learn the things so they get the right answer. It’s not about how you feel about the problem,” said DeSantis.

However, the governor didn’t address critical race theory in math directly, so we reached out to the Department of Education and asked for some specific examples of what it found.

Instead, we were just sent a list of the 54 rejected books and a general statement regarding the process.

“This is also not the first time books have been rejected. However, it is the first time that 41% of books submitted failed to meet Florida’s lofty standards for math instruction,” said DOE communications director Cassie Palelis in an emailed statement.

We did not get specific examples of prohibited material the department found in those textbooks, however.

The governor had suggested earlier in the day that information may not be available.

“Right now, what’s in their textbooks is considered proprietary information,” said DeSantis.

State Representative Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville) was at the governor’s press conference at UF Health Jacksonville Monday morning.

STORY: ‘He didn’t deserve to die:’ Brother of man who drowned in Trout River during welding class speaks

“I’m really trying to figure out what in the world could be happening in math problems that could be considered critical race theory,” said Nixon.

She characterized the governor’s comments as essentially, “just take my word for it.”

“It is just red meat that he’s throwing to a base. Critical race theory is not taught in K-12 schools here in Florida,” said Nixon.

The governor did say the textbook publishers can appeal the DOE’s decision.

They could also potentially tweak some of their materials to come into alignment with state standards.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 34

Mbracechange
3d ago

Maybe they are Dr Seuss math books and they can't comprehend them we don't need those whos from Whoville💙. My state is an embarrassment another reason to vote blue.

Reply(4)
25
Mary Jaramillo
3d ago

You mean to tell me one plus one doesn't equal two. Wow, Governor DeSantis is really working hard to discover this. Our taxpayer dollars are really being spent well with Governor DeSantis. Maybe he will one day find out where space aliens are coming from.

Reply(1)
17
The Wizard of All
3d ago

yes please just ban all books that's why Johnny can't read or do math desanity is the free Florida dictator

Reply(6)
23
Related
Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Jacksonville, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
TEXAS STATE
Long Beach Tribune

Expensive private kindergarten employee is accused of forcing minor students to chant ‘We want Biden out’, parent of a student devastated, lawsuit

Politics is something that should be kept out of schools at any cost, especially in kindergartens and schools with minor, underage children. While some people think that students should be provided some space for debate, this should take place in middle schools and high schools where students are expected to understand what politics is, what voting means and to understand the voting system.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
ADVOCACY
AL.com

Alabama’s only openly gay legislator to anti-trans bill backers: ‘Don’t you dare call me a friend’

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. Rep. Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, had a message for his colleagues Thursday, as they spent the last day of the legislative session debating bills that would limit transgender students’ healthcare options and bathroom access.
ALABAMA STATE
click orlando

‘As long as I sit in the chair:’ Florida Gov. DeSantis rules out COVID restrictions as cases rise

MIAMI – At a news conference in Miami on Tuesday — while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks an emerging dominant strain of COVID-19 that now accounts for 72% of new infections in the U.S. — Gov. Ron DeSantis quashed any potential for further state-supported COVID-19 restrictions in Florida, as the state once again experiences an upward trend in cases.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Most Affordable Places to Live in Florida, According to Smart Asset

The cost of living has surged in 2022. According to CNBC, the United States recently saw the largest inflation rate increase since 1982. Food, housing, and transportation costs are all soaring. For some, owning their own home is a dream that is difficult to make into a reality. That said, the rise of more flexible working arrangements after the pandemic means that some workers now have the luxury of working anywhere.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Department#Crt#Dept#Social Emotional Learning
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NBC News

Florida student goes viral after giving classmates an LGBTQ history lesson

A few days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in the state’s public schools, high school student Will Larkins had an idea. Larkins, the founder and president of the Queer Student Union at Winter Park High School, just outside Orlando, said he asked his history teacher if he could share a lesson with classmates about the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, widely considered a crucial turning point in the modern LGBTQ rights movement. The teacher agreed, Larkins said.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

GOP Gov. Larry Hogan attacks Ron DeSantis, calls Florida parental rights bill 'absurd'

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan derided Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill as "absurd" Sunday, saying it would not have been passed in his state. "I didn't really actually see the details of the legislation, but the whole thing seems like a crazy fight," Hogan said. "And now he wants to criticize Disney for expressing how they feel about that bill. I mean, they have every right to. We have a thing called freedom of speech. They can come out and say what they think."
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
92K+
Followers
98K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy