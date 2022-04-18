El Paso police search Downtown for Wells Fargo Bank robbery suspect

El Paso police detectives continue searching for a man who caused a large police mobilization Monday after robbing the Wells Fargo Bank in Downtown.

An investigation continued into the night following the afternoon robbery, which caused several streets near the bank to be blocked.

About 1:15 p.m., the unidentified man entered the bank and demanded money. The robber fled on foot and was last seen headed west on Texas Avenue toward Mesa Street, police said.

Police officials described the robber as a heavy-set man about 6 feet tall, who was wearing a blue face covering, a black hooded sweater, light-colored jeans and a dark-colored jacket.

Following the robbery, police searched parking garages and other nearby structures, with officers blocking several streets around the iconic high-rise bank at 221 N. Kansas St.

Mesa Street near San Jacinto Plaza was blocked off, with a pair of armored police vehicles and a SWAT team set up in the area. Stanton Street also was closed between Texas Street to Mills Avenue.

FBI agents in tactical vests were at the scene along with dozens of police patrol officers, detectives and officers from the special weapons and tactics team.

During the search for the robber, heavily-armed SWAT officers wearing desert-colored camouflage uniforms at one point could be seen entering a roof door at a white high-rise building at Texas Avenue and Mesa Street.

The scene was cleared early Monday evening, though the investigation by the police Crimes Against Persons Unit and the search for the robber continues.

Bank robberies are uncommon in El Paso having become increasingly rare in recent years.

The previous El Paso bank robbery was at the WestStar Bank on Viscount Boulevard in February 2020, prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, an FBI spokeswoman said.

FBI agents are working with police detectives to identify and locate the Wells Fargo bank robber.

Anyone with information on the bank robbery may call police at 915-832-4400 and may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

