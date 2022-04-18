ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

More than half of world's population deals with headache disorders, study suggests

By Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 21 hours ago

Do you suffer from sinus, tension and cluster headaches or migraines? If so, you are part of the majority, according to a recent study saying over 50% of people worldwide have experienced some form of headache disorders.

The findings, published in The Journal of Headache and Pain on Tuesday , were found after researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim, Norway reviewed 357 publications from 1961 to 2020 to see how prevalent headaches were around the world.

Most of the publications studied adults ages 20 to 65, but some included children as young as 5 years old, as well as adults over 65. The reports also mostly looked at people's headache history over the past year, but others looked at their prevalence over a lifetime.

After reviewing the data, researchers found 52% of people worldwide have experienced a headache disorder within a given year. Of those disorders, 26% of people had tension headaches, 14% dealt with migraines and 4.6% had headaches for at least 15 days in a month.

Should you be concerned? 'Period flu' is a more 'severe' form of PMS.

Migraines are one of the most severe forms of headaches, as they can cause nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to light and sound, according to the Mayo Clinic . They can last for hours to days, and "the pain can be so severe that it interferes with your daily activities."

Of the studies that looked at headaches within the past day, researchers estimate about 15.8% of the world's 7.9 billion population experience a headache on any day, 7% of which are dealing with a migraine. People in high-income countries like the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom reported more headaches than those in low-income countries.

Data also showed females tend to have more headaches than males, with females averaging 53%–61% of reports, compared to males around 40%–48%. Around 17% of females reported migraines, while 8.6% of males did.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=041y9c_0fCr6zBH00
New research found over half of the world has dealt with headache disorders, with females reporting more headaches disorders than men. Getty Images. Posed by model.

"We found that the prevalence of headache disorders remains high worldwide, and the burden of different types may impact many. We should endeavor to reduce this burden through prevention and better treatment," Lars Jacob Stovner, lead author of the study, said in a statement .

Long nails are in, but what lies underneath? Bacteria and fungi, an expert says.

Stovner added the data indicates globally, the rate of headaches and migraines is widely increasing, but more research is needed.

The study notes while the data provide a baseline for understanding how common headaches are, there are still some missing points. Although high-income countries had more reported headaches and migraines, people in those countries had knowledge and access to care for disorders, meaning more treatment is needed in lower-income countries.

"What is clear is that overall, headache disorders are highly prevalent worldwide and can be a high burden. It may also be of interest in future to analyse the different causes of headaches that varied across groups to target prevention and treatment more effectively," Stovner said.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: More than half of world's population deals with headache disorders, study suggests

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
MedicalXpress

Study finds genetic link between childhood and adult anxiety and depression

Hereditary factors are partly responsible for childhood anxiety and depression that persists into adulthood, according to University of Queensland researchers. In the largest study of its kind in the world, the genetics of 64,641 children, aged between 3 and 18 years, were analyzed using longitudinal data from the Early Genetics and Lifeforce Epidemiology consortium.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headaches#Bacteria#Migraine#Pms#The Mayo Clinic
natureworldnews.com

Newborn Babies Who Acquire Autism Identified With Overgrowth of Key Brain Structure

A study conducted by UNC-Chapel Hill's Mark Shen, PhD, Heather Hazlett, PhD, and Joseph Piven, MD, is the first to indicate amygdala enlargement in the first year of life. Before kids display most of the behavioral characteristics that ultimately lead to a diagnosis of autism, newborns with fragile X condition have a distinct neural maturation trajectory, this proliferation might have been distinctive to autism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Chattanooga Daily News

“I’m not anti-vax, but people need to be aware that there are serious side effects”, Woman says she suffered a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 booster vaccine and claims her immune system has been permanently damaged

The 41-year-old woman says a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine booster left her with sunburn like symptoms on her face. The woman claims that she has aged by 20 years in just few days after taking the booster shot. She also said that she is not an anti-vaxxer. But, after her reaction to the booster vaccine, she is keen to make people aware of the pain she is now in. The 41-year-old woman also believes her immune system has been permanently damaged as a result of the vaccine as she has become dependent on steroids.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMUR.com

Moderna says its low-dose COVID-19 vaccine works for children under 6

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers the company announced Wednesday — and if regulators agree, it could mean a chance to finally start vaccinating the littlest kids by summer. Moderna said in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease subtypes exhibit distinctive cardiovascular risk profiles

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a disease affecting approximately one-quarter of the world's adult population, reflects dysfunctional hepatic lipid metabolism. A better understanding of NAFLD heterogeneity and its biology will facilitate the development of personalized treatments. An international team of researchers, led by José M Mato at CIC bioGUNE-BRTA, has...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Waterloo Journal

Doctor said it’s highly possible that a healthy young woman, who ended up in a coma after suffering a sudden medical episode, developed the undiagnosed disease as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine

The 21-year-old woman, who was described as fit and healthy, was rushed to hospital after suddenly experiencing seizures, her family said. In just two months, the 21-year-old woman, who was vaccinated against COVID, has stayed in four different hospitals as doctors try to find a diagnosis. At one point, the unfortunate woman was put into an induced coma as she was experiencing repeated seizures, her family said. The doctors have not ruled out that the unknown condition could potentially be related to the COVID-19 vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Verge

Kamala Harris to announce US will no longer conduct anti-satellite tests

This evening, Vice President Kamala Harris is announcing that the United States will no longer conduct anti-satellite, or ASAT, missile tests — the practice of using ground-based missiles to destroy satellites in orbit around Earth. Harris is challenging other countries to make the same commitment and establish this policy as a new “norm of responsible behavior in space.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Futurity

Alcoholism drug restores macular degeneration vision loss in mice

Researchers may have found a way to revive some vision loss caused by age-related macular degeneration and the inherited disease retinitis pigmentosa. Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of blindness. Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a rare genetic disorder that causes the breakdown and loss of cells in the retina.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19’s Severe Impacts on the Brain – Even in People That Did Not Experience Serious Respiratory Symptoms

COVID-19 patients commonly report having headaches, confusion, and other neurological symptoms, but doctors don’t fully understand how the disease targets the brain during infection. Now, researchers at Tulane University have shown in detail how COVID-19 affects the central nervous system, according to a new study published in Nature Communications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shreveport Magazine

Parents claim their baby died in the operating room because the hospital leaders ignored warnings from their own doctors that the hospital was not equipped to perform such a specialized operation, lawsuit

Parents said that their baby daughter died on an operating table after a hospital allegedly ignored warnings they were not equipped to handle her procedure. Doctors and hospital leaders at the hospital had assured the parents they could perform their daughter’s surgery there, giving them confidence that they would receive good care. But, the child’s parents claim that the hospital staff and doctors had not performed the specialist surgery on a child before, and that the anesthesiologist involved had only recently finished fellowships in pediatric anesthesiology.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Genetic variation common among Black individuals is associated with higher risk of heart failure and death

A new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association led by researchers from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine found that being a carrier of a genetic variation known as Val122Ile in the transthyretin, or TTR gene, was significantly associated with an increased risk of heart failure and death. Research shows that this Val122Ile variation is more commonly seen among individuals of African ancestry.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Modern Age of Alzheimer’s Research on Display at 2022 International Conference

Last week, at the 2022 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases, researchers from organizations around the world presented the latest data from clinical trials, study milestones and therapeutic breakthroughs. The conference offered a look at cutting-edge efforts to combat these debilitating diseases and what the research means for people affected by them.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

444K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy