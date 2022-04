Easter egg cookies are undoubtedly one of the best desserts you can make for the holiday. These cookies would be great to go inside of the kiddos' Easter basket, or they would be a wonderful addition to serve with brunch. The cookies boast a sweet, chewy batter, and the addition of Cadbury mini eggs and chocolate chips live up to any chocolate lover's expectation.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 29 DAYS AGO