Giles County murder investigation 1 year later

Shawnda James was 14 years old when she shot her sleeping aunt and kidnapped her 2-year-old cousin in Giles County. Now, 27 years later, Shawnda could be released on parole. It’s a move the District Attorney’s office is adamantly against.
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Maury County couple was killed in their home and police said their son is a person of interest. Columbia Police have been on the scene on Skyline Drive since 10:15 a.m. investigating the deaths of Christopher and Katrina Gaines. Police said a family member found them dead inside their Skyline Drive home.
A convicted killer pleads to be released from prison. Wednesday we heard from Shawnda James who has been locked away for more than 25 years after killing her aunt and kidnapping her little cousin in Giles county.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An east Alabama woman was arrested on multiple counts of chemical endangerment of a child, according to Dothan police. On Saturday, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Likimbria Boyton, 26, in the 1000 block of South Oates Street. While making the...
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Newport man will spend over two years in prison after pleading guilty on March 21 to fraud and identity theft charges after abandoning his service in the U.S. Navy in the mid-1970s. Court documents showed that Jerry Leon Blankenship, 65, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1976 and completed basic […]
A Mississippi murder suspect who got pregnant in jail, then was released and then rearrested threw herself on the mercy of the court Monday and entered an open plea to manslaughter. Sentencing is set for May 27 for Jessica Aldridge, whose attorney, Cynthia Stewart, unexpectedly made an open plea on...
Deputies rescued a woman from an alleged kidnapping and domestic violence situation in Tennessee Sunday after a convenience store customer noticed her discreet signal for help, according to Hickman County Sheriff's Office officials.
The man accused in a 2018 murder case was rearrested Thursday night during a drug and gun investigation in Nashville. He was taken into custody along with another individual accused of shooting three teenagers last year.
