CDC shakes up COVID travel advisory system, removes every country from its 'Do Not Travel' list

By Bailey Schulz and Eve Chen, USA TODAY
 21 hours ago

After months of warning all travelers to avoid a long list of countries because of "very high" COVID-19 levels, the CDC has removed all countries from its "Do Not Travel" list.

The federal agency on Monday removed 89 countries from its "Do Not Travel" list. The highest Level 4 designation will now be reserved for "special circumstances" reflecting a dangerous spike in COVID-19 cases, a new variant or health care infrastructure collapse.

While the Level 4 list had at one point included well over 100 destinations , now there are no Level 4 countries.

Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 classifications continue to be based on a 28-day incidence or case counts.

Countries with a "high level of COVID-19" are considered Level 3. Travelers who are not fully vaccinated are still advised to avoid travel to these destinations, but the warning does not apply to fully vaccinated visitors. Travelers with weakened immune systems are urged to check with doctors before visiting.

CDC LEVEL 4 WARNINGS: Do people care?

Passengers in the interior of an airport. Gilmanshin/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The CDC classifies countries with "moderate" COVID-19 levels into Level 2 and "low" COVID-19 levels into Level 1. Travelers should make sure they are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines before traveling to these destinations, according to the CDC.

The agency said the new travel advisory system is meant to be "a more actionable alert" for travelers that helps them understand "when the highest level of concern is most urgent."

The update comes less than a week after the CDC confirmed it would extend the federal mask mandate on airplanes and other public transportation through May 3 . That decision, however, was challenged Monday when a federal judge in Florida voided the mandate .

The State Department also said it would also adjust its travel advisories and will no longer automatically correlate its guidance with the CDC's travel health notice level. But if the CDC moves a destination to Level 4 because of COVID-19 risk, the State Department's travel advisory for that destination will also raise to Level 4.

The update leaves about 10% of all travel advisories at Level 4. The State Department advises against travel for a number of risks, not just COVID-19.

FEDERAL MASK MANDATE: Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, public transportation after CDC extension

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CDC shakes up COVID travel advisory system, removes every country from its 'Do Not Travel' list

Jessica Hamman
19h ago

but extended the mask mandates for its own citizens. I would love for anyone to make this make sense 🤦🤷

T-rex 1973
18h ago

we traveled our unvaxed butts to numerous countries and places. So ridiculous the power this virus gave the government

Caele Clague
18h ago

this is out of control ...stop living in fear, germs are germs, it's a flu get over it

