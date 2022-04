Thousands of grocery store workers across the Southland are one step closer to walking off the job.The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union 770 announced late Saturday night that Southern California grocery workers had voted to strike, if needed.The "yes" vote doesn't automatically result in a strike, but rather authorizes the union to call for one if there is no progress in labor negotiations.The union says they are meeting with Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions on Wednesday. Among the issues, workers want a $5.00 per hour raise but were offered 60 cents instead.Vons said it is trying to keep...

