NEW BRITAIN – The city’s Common Council voted to approve an amendment to the Code of Ordinances regarding school building modifications. The council voted unanimously to pass the resolution in a regular meeting after it received a report from the Consolidated Subcommittee. The resolution was introduced by Alderman Robert Smedley in February, which was later referred to the Consolidated Subcommittee. The ordinance amendment now requires that any construction or modification of a school be submitted through the School Building Committee for modifications or renovations exceeding $500,000.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO