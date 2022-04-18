ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Second arrest made in South Carolina mall shooting

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zcIYe_0fCr5U7V00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina have announced the arrest of a second person in a shootout inside a busy shopping mall in the state's capital, one of two mass shootings that rocked the state over the Easter holiday weekend.

Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook on Monday said police have arrested Marquise Love Robinson, 20. Authorities are also seeking a third suspect, Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith. Both men face charges of attempted murder and nine counts of aggravated assault and battery.

Nine people were shot and another six injured in the rush to exit Columbiana Centre in Columbia, authorities said, with no fatalities reported. Holbrook said one person remained in the intensive care unit Monday.

Police said they did not believe the shooting was a random attack and that the three identified suspects knew each other. Holbrook said the men brought guns into the mall, with police seizing two handguns believed to be used in the shootout.

“Emotions took over, you had firearms that were introduced into the dispute, gunfire was exchanged and innocent people got injured in the crossfire,” Holbrook said.

The first person arrested in the shooting, 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price, was one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest. Price’s attorney, Todd Rutherford, told news outlets Sunday that his client fired a gun at the mall, but in self-defense. Rutherford said Price faces a charge of unlawfully carrying a pistol because he legally owned his gun but did not have a permit to carry a weapon.

Price now also faces an attempted murder charge and nine counts of aggravated assault and battery, police said. He was in the Lexington County jail as of Monday.

Columbia police previously said on Twitter that a judge agreed Sunday to let Price leave jail on a $25,000 surety bond if he remained on house arrest with an ankle monitor.

Robinson is scheduled for a bond hearing Tuesday morning, according to police. Authorities have asked the public for help locating Smith, 21, of Columbia, who is also facing a charge of unlawfully carrying a pistol.

“This is not an indictment on gun ownership,” Holbrook said. ”This is an indictment on the availability of firearms on the street for people that have illegal intentions, nefarious intentions to use those firearms against others.”

Three mass shootings in the U.S. over the Easter holiday weekend capped a monthlong spate of gun violence across the nation .

In South Carolina, at least nine people were shot early Sunday at Cara's Lounge in Hampton County, according to South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division. No one was reported killed in the violence at the nightclub.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Texas tornado warning: Video shows Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight spawning multiple tornadoes left at least one person dead and 19 hospitalised. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Man who abducted 26 children in America’s biggest kidnapping in 1976 may be released

After 17 unsuccessful attempts, a California man who kidnapped 26 children on a school bus in 1976 has been recommended for parole.When Frederick Newhall Woods and two other gunmen hijacked the school bus in Chowchilla, California, it was considered the biggest kidnapping in US history.After hijacking the bus, which returning from a summer field trip at the Chowchilla fairgrounds swimming pool, Woods and his friends James and Richard Schoenfeld transferred the 26 children and their driver into vans and drove them 12 hours away in the dark to a location where, CBS News reported, they were held captive underground in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Rutherford
The Independent

Woman has both arms amputated and part of colon removed after horrific dog attack

A South Carolina woman lost both of her arms after she was viciously attacked by dogs.The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs around 10.30am Monday at a home on Ball Road in Honea Path.The mother-of-three had to be airlifted to a medical facility after the attack. Officials said she had to have both arms amputated and part of her colon removed as well. Ms Waltman might also have to have her oesophagus removed, according to local reports.“This is the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen,” Amy Wynne, Ms Waltman’s sister, told WYFF...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Store owner to be returned to California in girl's shooting

A Southern California store owner agreed Friday to be taken from a Las Vegas jail to California to face charges after a 9-year-old girl was wounded as shots were fired at shoplifters. Marqel Cockrell, 20, stood in court to tell a judge he understood that authorities had 30 days to extradite him to the desert city of Victorville. He was not represented by an attorney.Cockrell is being held at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, a nearly three-hour drive on Interstate 15 from Victorville, where police said he faces at least one attempted murder charge. Cockrell is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Cara#Second Person#Ap#Price
The Independent

Three-year-old girl dies after being swept over waterfall at North Carolina beauty spot

A three-year-old child has died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County in North Carolina. The incident took place on Sunday when the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Nevaeh Jade Newswanger was visiting the falls with her family. She was taken away by the water and fell down the falls, according to WSPA. Emergency crews from Jackson, Transylvania, Haywood, Henderson, and Oconee counties all came to the scene after reports came in at about 5.50pm. Nevaeh’s body was found just before nightfall trapped in an area of the falls, Fox Carolina reported. Her body was...
ACCIDENTS
WKRC

Caught on cam: Delivery driver rescues child in crash

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WKRC/WCSC/CNN Newsource) - A FedEx driver in South Carolina was able to save a child from a car accident. The heroic rescue was caught on camera. It was around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, and delivery driver Damien Rose was heading to clock out when something caught his attention.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWO News

Arrest made in Saturday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An arrest has been made in the shooting Saturday night in the 2100 block of Chartwell Drive in Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Homicide Detectives arrested Dr. Har San, who now faces a preliminary charge of Murder and additional drug related charges. He was taken to the Allen County Jail.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Centre Daily

7-month-old mauled to death by dog, Georgia deputies say. Great-grandmother injured

A 7-month-old child has died after being mauled by a dog at a home in east Georgia this week, multiple news outlets report. The child was in the care of her great-grandmother on March 22 when the attack unfolded at a home in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, The Augusta Chronicle reported, citing the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy