ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays report: Shane McClanahan pitching on a chilly night

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sq0Fj_0fCr5Qab00
Wrigley Field is a little cold and damp today, where the Rays and Cubs open a three-game series. [ MARC TOPKIN | Times ]

CHICAGO — The Rays made their way to historic Wrigley Field, where they are set to take on the Cubs at 7:40 p.m.

Shane McClanahan will be on the mound for the Rays, and says he won’t be bothered by the cold weather, with temperatures expected to be in the 30s during the game.

“I’ve got a job to do,” McClanahan said. “And it could be 90 degrees outside. It could be 20 degrees outside. Either way, I’m going to try to get the job done.”

There will be a lot of talk this series about the Kiermaier brothers: Kevin, the centerfielder for the Rays, and Dan, the head groundskeeper for the Cubs.

This is just the Rays’ fourth trip to Wrigley in their 25 seasons, and the first games inside the friendly confines for about half the current team.

Here is the Rays lineup:

And for the Cubs

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ Shane McClanahan hits 99 mph in sharp spring debut

NORTH PORT — Shane McClanahan didn’t really want to pick up where he left off, his brutal relief outing in the American League Division Series deciding game at Boston still a painful memory. But in his first outing of this delayed and condensed spring, McClanahan showed every bit...
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Spring training report: Rays at Twins, 1:05 p.m.

The Rays are on the road again today, heading south to face the Twins in Fort Myers with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. Rain is in the forecast for much of the day, but there appears to be a window for the game to be played, though maybe not in its entirety.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Trey Mancini tagged out on controversial play at first base

Trey Mancini was called out at first base on a rare tag play on Thursday, and the Baltimore Orioles star was understandably dumbfounded. Mancini hit a routine grounder to second base during the fourth inning of Baltimore’s game against the Oakland A’s. Nick Allen’s throw to first was a bit off the mark and got by Seth Brown. A’s catcher Sean Murphy was backing up the play, and he scooped up the ball and tagged Mancini before Mancini got back to the bag. Umpire Rob Drake called Mancini out.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
State
Florida State
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Motorcyclist killed after falling from I-275 ramp in St. Pete, troopers say

ST. PETERSBURG — A 26-year-old Pinellas Park man was killed Sunday when he and his motorcycle fell from an Interstate 275 entrance ramp, troopers said. The man was riding a motorcycle north at high speed on the entrance ramp from 54th Avenue S about 6 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, veered onto the shoulder and crashed into the barrier wall, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man and the motorcycle then went over the wall and fell to the ground below the ramp, troopers said.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
theodysseyonline.com

"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Tampa Bay Times

Housing bubbles have hit Florida hard. Is it ready for another one?

Florida’s economy has bounced back from the pandemic quicker than most — which economists credit in part to a surge of people buying homes in the state. But Federal Reserve officials warn that there’s a housing bubble brewing. Home prices across the country aren’t only rising from explosive demand and limited supply, there are also signs that they’re being artificially pumped by speculation. For some, that feels a little like déjà vu.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rays#Wrigley Field#Cubs#Hermosillo#The Tampa Bay Rays#Bucs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tampa Bay Times

Lineup card exchange caps Kiermaier family reunion

CHICAGO — Getting to play on the field that older brother Dan takes care of as the Cubs’ head groundskeeper made the three-game series special for Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier. Getting to exchange lineup cards at home plate with Dan before Wednesday’s finale — at the suggestion of...
CHICAGO, IL
Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ Josh Lowe relaxing more, hitting better

ST. PETERSBURG — Josh Lowe hadn’t done much in his first two weeks since being added to the Rays’ roster following the late spring trade of Austin Meadows. Manager Kevin Cash said before Wednesday’s game in Chicago that he wasn’t at all concerned about the rookie outfielder’s slow start, which included a .162 average, one extra-base hit and a team-high 15 strikeouts.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
64K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy