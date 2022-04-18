Rays report: Shane McClanahan pitching on a chilly night

Wrigley Field is a little cold and damp today, where the Rays and Cubs open a three-game series. [ MARC TOPKIN | Times ]

CHICAGO — The Rays made their way to historic Wrigley Field, where they are set to take on the Cubs at 7:40 p.m.

Shane McClanahan will be on the mound for the Rays, and says he won’t be bothered by the cold weather, with temperatures expected to be in the 30s during the game.

“I’ve got a job to do,” McClanahan said. “And it could be 90 degrees outside. It could be 20 degrees outside. Either way, I’m going to try to get the job done.”

There will be a lot of talk this series about the Kiermaier brothers: Kevin, the centerfielder for the Rays, and Dan, the head groundskeeper for the Cubs.

This is just the Rays’ fourth trip to Wrigley in their 25 seasons, and the first games inside the friendly confines for about half the current team.

Here is the Rays lineup:

And for the Cubs

• • •

