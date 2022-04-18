ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights
kentuckytoday.com
 20 hours ago

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) _ CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $15.2 million. The Clearfield, Pennsylvania-based bank said it...

Benzinga

Recap: Adobe Q1 Earnings

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adobe beat estimated earnings by 0.9%, reporting an EPS of $3.37 versus an estimate of $3.34. Revenue was up $357.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

CNB Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

CNB Financial CCNE reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:45 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CNB Financial beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.75. Revenue was up $3.50 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: CrossFirst Bankshares Q1 Earnings

CrossFirst Bankshares CFB reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossFirst Bankshares beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.3. Revenue was up $2.80 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Synchrony Finl Q1 Earnings

Synchrony Finl SYF reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Synchrony Finl beat estimated earnings by 14.19%, reporting an EPS of $1.77 versus an estimate of $1.55. Revenue was up $350.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Preview: ManpowerGroup's Earnings

ManpowerGroup MAN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-04-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that ManpowerGroup will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47. ManpowerGroup bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

United Community Banks's Earnings: A Preview

United Community Banks UCBI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-04-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that United Community Banks will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54. United Community Banks bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Signature Bank: Q1 Earnings Insights

Signature Bank SBNY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 05:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Signature Bank beat estimated earnings by 22.69%, reporting an EPS of $5.3 versus an estimate of $4.32. Revenue was up $168.75 million from the same...
Benzinga

Charles Schwab: Q1 Earnings Insights

Charles Schwab SCHW reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 08:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Charles Schwab missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.84. Revenue was down $43.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Fulton Financial's Earnings Outlook

Fulton Financial FULT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-04-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Fulton Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32. Fulton Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MarketWatch

Citizens Financial Group shares rise after earnings beat

Citizens Financial Group Inc. CFG, +6.86% shares advanced by 2.6% in premarket trades Tuesday after it reported strong-than-expected earnings. The bank said its first-quarter profit fell 33% to $396 million, or 93 cents a share, from $588 million, or $1.37 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings fell to $1.07 a share from $1.41 a share. Revenue dipped slightly to $1.65 billion from $1.66 billion. Wall Street analysts expected Citizen's Financial Group to earn 91 cents a share on revenue of $1.64 billion, according to FactSet. Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin said Citizens Financial Group's 2022 projections imply pre-provision net revenue of about $3.4 billion, which is about 10% above Wall Street projections. The bank is forecasting 2022 earnings of about $4.50 to $4.60 a share, based on Usdin's analysis. Currently, analysts expect 2022 earnings of $4.17 a share, according to FactSet. Prior to Tuesday's moves, Citizens Financial shares are down 12.7% in 2022, compared to a 5% drop by the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF.
Benzinga

Lockheed Martin: Q1 Earnings Insights

Lockheed Martin LMT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lockheed Martin beat estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $6.44 versus an estimate of $6.21. Revenue was down $1.29 billion from the same...
Benzinga

Knight-Swift's Earnings: A Preview

Knight-Swift KNX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-04-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Knight-Swift will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26. Knight-Swift bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan KMI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-04-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kinder Morgan will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28. Kinder Morgan bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group GS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $404.69 versus the current price of Goldman Sachs Group at $331.45, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
MarketWatch

Travelers beats Q1 consensus estimates after lower catastrophe losses and positive underwriting result

Travelers Cos. Inc. shares TRV, -5.05% rose 1.1% premarket Tuesday, after the insurer posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, as lower catastrophe losses and a positive underwriting result offset lower investment income. The New York-based company posted net income of $1.018 billion, or $4.15 a share, for the quarter, up from $733 million, or $2.87 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $4.22, comfortably ahead of the $3.61 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 6% to $8.809 billion from $8.313 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $8.029 billion FactSet consensus. The company's net written premiums rose 11% to $8.367 billion, and net earned premiums rose 9% to $8.0 billion. Net investment income came to $637 million, down from $701 million a year ago. Net realized investment losses came to $23 million pretax, compared with gains of $44 million pretax a year ago. The company's underwriting gain came to $659 million, up from $217 million a year ago. The company' combined ratio came to 91.3%. Shares have gained 20% in the last 12 months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for CareTrust REIT

Analysts have provided the following ratings for CareTrust REIT CTRE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CareTrust REIT. The company has an average price target of $20.5 with a high of $23.00 and a low of $17.00.
Benzinga

Gladstone Investment: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN). The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.075 per share. On Thursday, Gladstone Investment will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.075 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
