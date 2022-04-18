ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

CNB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 20 hours ago

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) _ CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $15.2 million.

The Clearfield, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 84 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $55.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $52.3 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

CNB shares have decreased roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $25.02, a climb of slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCNE

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Adobe Q1 Earnings

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adobe beat estimated earnings by 0.9%, reporting an EPS of $3.37 versus an estimate of $3.34. Revenue was up $357.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

CNB Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

CNB Financial CCNE reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:45 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CNB Financial beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.75. Revenue was up $3.50 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

DigitalBridge shares rise on deal to increase free-related earnings

DigitalBridge Group Inc. DBRG, -0.77% shares rose 3.6% in premarket trades on Monday after the company said it's 2022 run-rate of fee-related earnings will grow by $38 million after it acquires a 31.5% stake in its investment management unit, DigitalBridge IM, from investor Wafra Inc. Boca Raton, Fla.-based Digital Bridge said it'll pay Wafra $410 million in newly-issued Class A common stock and $390 million in cash, for a total price of $800 million. The DigitalBridge IM business is expected to grow FRE organically by 20% or more. "This accretive transaction will drive an immediate and substantial increase in earnings to DigitalBridge shareholders, raising their exposure to our high-growth, high-return investment management platform just as we are poised to continue scaling our full-stack strategy," said Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Cnb Financial Corp#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Benzinga

Recap: Synchrony Finl Q1 Earnings

Synchrony Finl SYF reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Synchrony Finl beat estimated earnings by 14.19%, reporting an EPS of $1.77 versus an estimate of $1.55. Revenue was up $350.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q1 Earnings

Bank of New York Mellon BK reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of New York Mellon beat estimated earnings by 1.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.85. Revenue was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Preview: ManpowerGroup's Earnings

ManpowerGroup MAN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-04-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that ManpowerGroup will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47. ManpowerGroup bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Lakeland Industries Q4 Earnings

Lakeland Industries LAKE reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lakeland Industries missed estimated earnings by 83.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was down $10.10 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

United Community Banks's Earnings: A Preview

United Community Banks UCBI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-04-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that United Community Banks will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54. United Community Banks bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Fulton Financial's Earnings Outlook

Fulton Financial FULT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-04-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Fulton Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32. Fulton Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Charles Schwab: Q1 Earnings Insights

Charles Schwab SCHW reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 08:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Charles Schwab missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.84. Revenue was down $43.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Signature Bank: Q1 Earnings Insights

Signature Bank SBNY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 05:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Signature Bank beat estimated earnings by 22.69%, reporting an EPS of $5.3 versus an estimate of $4.32. Revenue was up $168.75 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Citizens Financial Group shares rise after earnings beat

Citizens Financial Group Inc. CFG, +6.86% shares advanced by 2.6% in premarket trades Tuesday after it reported strong-than-expected earnings. The bank said its first-quarter profit fell 33% to $396 million, or 93 cents a share, from $588 million, or $1.37 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings fell to $1.07 a share from $1.41 a share. Revenue dipped slightly to $1.65 billion from $1.66 billion. Wall Street analysts expected Citizen's Financial Group to earn 91 cents a share on revenue of $1.64 billion, according to FactSet. Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin said Citizens Financial Group's 2022 projections imply pre-provision net revenue of about $3.4 billion, which is about 10% above Wall Street projections. The bank is forecasting 2022 earnings of about $4.50 to $4.60 a share, based on Usdin's analysis. Currently, analysts expect 2022 earnings of $4.17 a share, according to FactSet. Prior to Tuesday's moves, Citizens Financial shares are down 12.7% in 2022, compared to a 5% drop by the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Knight-Swift's Earnings: A Preview

Knight-Swift KNX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-04-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Knight-Swift will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26. Knight-Swift bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Lockheed Martin: Q1 Earnings Insights

Lockheed Martin LMT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lockheed Martin beat estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $6.44 versus an estimate of $6.21. Revenue was down $1.29 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan KMI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-04-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kinder Morgan will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28. Kinder Morgan bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group GS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $404.69 versus the current price of Goldman Sachs Group at $331.45, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Travelers beats Q1 consensus estimates after lower catastrophe losses and positive underwriting result

Travelers Cos. Inc. shares TRV, -5.05% rose 1.1% premarket Tuesday, after the insurer posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, as lower catastrophe losses and a positive underwriting result offset lower investment income. The New York-based company posted net income of $1.018 billion, or $4.15 a share, for the quarter, up from $733 million, or $2.87 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $4.22, comfortably ahead of the $3.61 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 6% to $8.809 billion from $8.313 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $8.029 billion FactSet consensus. The company's net written premiums rose 11% to $8.367 billion, and net earned premiums rose 9% to $8.0 billion. Net investment income came to $637 million, down from $701 million a year ago. Net realized investment losses came to $23 million pretax, compared with gains of $44 million pretax a year ago. The company's underwriting gain came to $659 million, up from $217 million a year ago. The company' combined ratio came to 91.3%. Shares have gained 20% in the last 12 months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

857K+
Followers
417K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy