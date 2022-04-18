CNB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) _ CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $15.2 million.

The Clearfield, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 84 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $55.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $52.3 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

CNB shares have decreased roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $25.02, a climb of slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCNE