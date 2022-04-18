ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Pre-Trial for Twin Brothers Arrested in Jeremiaha Deneal Shooting Death Set for Late June

By Steve Brandy
vermilioncountyfirst.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA pre-trial date of Monday, June 27th at 9 AM has been set for twin-brothers Aeron and Aerick Clark, accused in the January, 2018 murder of 18-year-old Danville...

vermilioncountyfirst.com

