The 12 Most Expensive Laptops In The World

It's the weekend, which means it's time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes an early discount on Apple's newest iPad Air, the 64GB version of which is down to $570 at Amazon. That's just a $30 discount, but it's notable given that the tablet only began shipping last week. The one caveat is that Amazon is showing shipping delays as of this writing; if you need to have the device within the next couple of weeks, you may still be better off paying full price at Apple. But if you were planning on picking up the tablet anyway and are willing to wait, it's a nice little savings.

ELECTRONICS ・ 23 DAYS AGO