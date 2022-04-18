ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trendsetter! Take a Look at Vanessa Hudgens' Most Iconic Coachella Festival Looks

Baby V! Vanessa Hudgens is known as the “Queen of Coachella” and has been for nearly a decade. Year after year, the High School Musical star has incorporated the classic Coachella look — lace, crochet tops, wide-brim hats and flowers — with current trending style.

The actress always attends the Indio, California-based festival with her sister, Stella Hudgens, but has also been accompanied by ex-boyfriends Zac Efron and Austin Butler in the past .

Vanessa brought the sheer look to her Day 1 outfit during Coachella 2022 while still managing to incorporate the traditional Coachella look. She wore a plum cutout one-piece bathing suit from Triangl underneath a Natalia Fender mini chain dress. She accessorized the outfit with a straw cowboy hat, sunglasses, a circle chain choker and chunky boots by Thursday Boots.

“ Miss V here, Reporting for duty,” her April 16, 2022, Instagram caption read. Celebrities like Paris Hilton and Sarah Hyland filled her comments section with their major approval of her ‘fit checks.

Some years, the “Say OK” singer can’t seem to get enough of the desert vibes and has even attended the festival both weekends. After a two-year break from the festival, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Vanessa came back to Coachella in 2022 with ‘fits that put every influencer to shame!

During an April 2022 interview with E! News , the Spring Breakers actress revealed her feelings on her appointed “Queen of Coachella” title. "It's really nice to be seen,” she said. "That's what we all want: to be seen and feel safe to express ourselves. Coachella has always been a place where I've felt safe to express myself."

She also gave advice to other fellow attendees on what to pack for the festival and what to leave at home. “ I think just embrace and honor yourself and your taste and go from there,” she said. “And honestly, it's a festival. You're going to be in the dirt so, like, don't go too crazy."

Vanessa wore a colorful print dress and iridescent fairy wings to Coachella 2017 that embodied her festival fairy alter-ego. “A little Coachella memory. This was one of my favorite outfits I’ve worn. A cause I felt like a fairy and b it was a great way to make space to dance lol,” she said while reminiscing on the look in an April 2020 Instagram post.

Keep reading to take a look back at Vanessa Hudgens’ most memorable Coachella looks through the years!

