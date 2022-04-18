Pennsylvania Officials On High Alert For Avian Flu After First Case Detected In Nearly 40 Years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is on high alert for the avian flu. It comes after a case was discovered at a chicken farm in Lancaster County on Saturday.

It is the first case in nearly four decades.

“With this detection, the department has activated our response plan and placed a quarantine on the farm and all commercial poultry facilities within a 10-kilometer radius of the infected flock in order to protect Pennsylvania’s $7.1 billion poultry industry. There is no public health concern for Pennsylvanians and we are prepared to respond to this agriculture issue,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding said.

The secretary of agriculture stressed that if cooked properly, poultry and eggs are safe to eat.