IX Art Park selected for America Connects National Mural

New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England.An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt, precious stones and crystal was completed for the religious artefact in 1870, and it has been kept at the Bar Convent in York for centuries.A Latin inscription says it was given to an English knight from the Shirley family by Arnulphus, Patriarch of Jerusalem, for his “valour” during the Crusades.The convent wanted to show the relic in the 1860s for public veneration so it needed it...

