Charlottesville, VA

IX Art Park selected for America Connects National Mural

By Anne-Parker Coleman
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The next mural in a series of international mural mosaics is coming to the IX Art Park this spring. The America Connects National Mural is a part of the International...

