Norfolk, VA

10 plead guilty in 2020 shooting in Norfolk

By Julius Ayo
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say 10 alleged members of a criminal gang have pleaded guilty in connection with a 2020 shooting that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

PREVIOUS: 10 arrested after woman found shot in the head in a car

The shooting occurred in late April 2020 just after midnight in the 500 block of Glendale Avenue.

When the officers got to the scene, they found a woman sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. At the time of the incident, officials told 10 On Your Side she was expected to survive. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding her current condition.

After further investigation, authorities arrested the 10 alleged Eastside Rollin 20’s Bloods Gang members. They were charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, abduction, mob assault, conspiracy to commit a felony, grand larceny, gang hazing, gang participation and gang recruitment.

Those arrested are listed below. (NOTE: The ages of the suspects were from the time they were arrested) .

  • 30-year-old Brandon L. Winnegan, of Newport News
  • 23-year-old Deondre T. Watkins, of Portsmouth
  • 21-year-old Javonne D. Hodges, of Chesapeake
  • 22-year-old Toparshia V. Hodges, of Portsmouth
  • 19-year-old Asja D. Smith-Moore, of Virginia Beach
  • 23-year-old Sadia M. Brown, of Norfolk
  • 18-year-old Ginger A. McAfee, of Virginia Beach
  • 18-year-old Skylar D. Webb, of Chesapeake
  • 18-year-old Tavarrius D. Mitchell, of Portsmouth
  • 22-year-old Xavier A. Walker, of Virginia Beach

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Following a recent inquiry from 10 On Your Side, the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney confirmed that 10 defendants have pleaded guilty to their charges.

Their sentencing dates have not yet been released.

Comments / 23

Margie McCormick
3d ago

Most of those kids had no chance in life with those ridiculous names! Why don't "parents" give their babies family names, or literary names, like from The Bible? Don't setcyour kids up for failure!

MigMig Johnson
3d ago

What a waste of a nice looking red head (Skylar). Her parents likely never told her she was adopted. But like Einstein once said, "If you be black inside or out, life in hood be rough!".

