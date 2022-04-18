The best, most effective running socks for performance and avoiding blisters

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

I never put much thought into the running socks I wore until one particularly hot summer I started getting hot spots every time I ran. My running shoes were broken in yet I still got small blisters on my heels and the sides of my toes. When I asked a friend, who was an avid runner and worked for a running shoe brand, why this happened, she pointed to my Costco pack of socks and said, "Maybe try upgrading."

She was right. I splurged on a pair of Balega socks and haven't glanced at my now-obviously thick and synthetic old running socks again.

"Quality is key when it comes to fitness gear — not only will it last longer but it also impacts your performance," said Jack Vaughn, veteran Spartan racer, and performance coach for Future . "And your socks are a huge part of this that many people overlook."

Over the last year, I tested 10 brands of running socks, including trail running socks and winter running socks, and included my favorite places to buy them below. I've also included some insight into how I test running socks , why everyone should upgrade what they wear, and what to look for when shopping .

Here are the best running sock brands for men or women:

Balega

Balega

Balega socks are the most comfortable running socks we've ever tried, with quick-dry properties and well-designed shapes to support your arches and heels on runs of any length.

Balega is truly the cream of the sock crop, as the many, many runners I talked to for this piece repeatedly told me. What sets Balega running socks above the rest is their proprietary performance yarn, called Drynamix.

For starters, it's ridiculously good at wicking moisture away from your feet, helping keep them dry and cool. Certain product lines, like the UltraGlide , are crafted with a combination of synthetic PTFE, creating a sock that's 2-3 times more friction-free than other brands, which means a lower chance of blisters. This sounds gimmicky but I've been running and walking in Balegas in the sweltering heat for two summers now and never once had a blister from them.

Lastly, its proprietary fabric is incredibly soft and comforting against your skin and gives off the feeling of slight padding under the ball and heel.

What's more, Balegas are so well-designed for socks: Its original line, the Hidden Comfort , has reinforced microfiber ventilation panels for cooler feet, and a mild elastic grip strategically placed at the arch and ankle for a more snug feeling of support. Its Enduro running sock is an ultra-light and thin sock that better molds to the contours of your foot to support your arches, keep your feet cool and dry, and minimize heel blisters.

It offers each style of sock in the three main styles runners want – crew, quarter, and no-show — and all the no-shows have a heel tab to prevent slipping. I think the brand really excels in a more cushioned, thicker sock, but they also offer a lightweight sock for those who like minimal cushion.

Lastly, as icing on the cake, while a single pair will run you $13-15, they hold up incredibly well in the wash. I've washed mine probably 50-70 times and while the fabric looks mildly worn, there's not even a hint of the fabric thinning out.

What to buy:

Swiftwick

If you prefer a thinner layer and more lightweight sock, Swiftwick running socks offer light compression contoured to your feet, with performance fabric to pull moisture and heat away as you run.

Swiftwick is another top go-to brand for high-quality running socks. They're a thinner sock and less cushioned than Balegas, which some people will prefer, but the core of the brand's running line is performance fibers that wick-moisture and a contoured compression fit. All its socks are shaped to support the contours of your foot which creates a more locked-in feeling on your run. It also helps prevent blisters and chafing, as does its seamless toe box.

The brand offers different levels of cushioning depending on your preference, from ultralight to max, as well as all the cuff heights a runner would want, from no-show to knee-high. The brand's Vision collection even offers fun patterns, including a National Park series , if popping socks are key to your running kit.

All Swiftwick products are made in the US and use sustainable practices to minimize waste and reduce energy consumption.

What to buy:

CEP

CEP makes science-backed compression socks for runners that stay put across long miles, and may potentially help speed recovery.

Of all the brands we've tested, the best compression socks for running come from CEP. Its parent company has been producing medical compression products for over 70 years and the founder of CEP, an Ironman competitor, leveraged this into footwear.

That's good news considering compression socks need to be properly designed to have any benefit. Wearing compression socks during running and other sports can help your body move blood and lymphatic fluid more efficiently, which in turn lowers swelling and inflammation. Jenelle Deatherage , a physical therapist at the UW Health Sports Rehabilitation Clinic, previously told Insider that compression socks might reduce muscle fatigue and soreness.

Future trainer, Jack Vaughn, said he saw a high difference when he switched from cheap to high-quality compression socks for obstacle course races, and his feet stayed dry better and he felt he could run faster and longer.

CEP makes socks in a range of lengths, from no shoe to below the knee, all with a firm 20-30mmHg graduated compression — ideal for blood flow.

Its socks are made of comfortable, moisture-wicking fabric, and they don't lose their stretch over time. In fact, the brand offers a six-month guarantee that the compression will stay snug for at least 150 wears.

What to buy:

Rockay

Rockay running socks are comfortable, moisture-wicking, and made from entirely recycled, yet still durable and high-quality, materials.

Launched by a Danish ultra runner, Rockay is another brand that offers thinner, light-compression running socks worth considering. One thing that sets the brand apart is its high commitment to sustainability – not only does it only use 100% recycled fabrics, but for every purchase, the brand removes a certain amount of plastic trash from the ocean.

As for the socks themselves, I am a huge big fan of its Razer trail sock which has the perfect amount of snug compression without squeezing and features technical mesh to keep your feet quite cool. These are ideal for long, dusty runs and, with the crew cut, I also like to slip them on with boots walking around town.

Rockay's Performance Accelerate sock is one of its top-sellers, made from regenerated nylon and polyamide, with a small amount of elastane for a secure fit. Based on my testing, they're quite comfortable, although I did get blisters once or twice on a very hot, long day out. But the brand's commitment to sustainability overrides these one or two blemishes.

The brand also offers 40-day free returns on all purchases and a lifetime guarantee on its socks.

What to buy:

Saucony

Saucony running socks hit the rare sweet spot of quality, synthetic socks for runners on a budget.

Heritage running shoe brand Saucony knows the sport — and it sells its quality running socks in packs of 3 close to the price of a single pair of top-tier competitors.

Saucony's running socks are made with all synthetic materials for sweat-wicking and comfort and mesh construction for added breathability. A heel tab helps prevent slippage and arch compression provides extra support. These are all features found in a more expensive running sock, for a fraction of the price.

Most all of its socks are lightweight so not ideal for winter running, but they'll hold up better at the gym, on the road, or on the trails than similar pack socks.

What to buy:

Injinji

With a place for each toe, a breathable mesh upper, and sweat-wicking materials, Injinji toe socks are a great option if you're prone to blisters.

These toe socks may look a little odd but having a place for each individual toe actually helps prevent skin-on-skin from rubbing together — one of the main causes of blisters. Endurance runners swear by this approach for keeping blisters at bay.

What's more, Injinji's seamless socks allow for more natural foot movement and toe splay. They're made from synthetic materials to wick away sweat and keep feet dry and comfortable. A mesh top also allows for more breathability inside any style of running shoe .

The Injinji 2.0 is a unisex sock but it comes in four sizes: small, medium, large, and extra-large. Sizing is important here since these conform to every contour of your foot — toes included.

While they may not be for everyone, if you've been in a standoff with stubborn reoccurring blisters, these socks may be just what you need. — Kylie Joyner

What to buy:

Darn Tough

Darn Tough's men's and women's running socks have a seamless toe for added comfort, are a merino wool/nylon blend to help wick away sweat, and come with an unconditional lifetime warranty for folks who run holes into their gear.

If you run your socks into the ground — or, more accurately, until they're covered in holes and falling apart at the seams — it's worth investing in a pair from Darn Tough for its lifetime warranty. True to its name, these durable running socks will last through countless jogs and arduous trail runs. But Darn Tough's warranty policy says if you don't find its socks to be the most comfortable, best-fitting pair you've owned, you can trade them for a new pair.

You probably won't need to use that great policy, though. All of its socks are thoughtfully designed to withstand some of the toughest sports, and it shows in the attention to detail given to its best running socks. All are seamless, so you don't ever have to deal with the off-seam discomfort in your shoe. All are also made either entirely or partially from Merino wool, which means helps keep the socks fast-drying and odor resistant (ideal for packing minimally on trips).

Future trainer Jack Vaughn says he's a huge fan of Darn Tough socks since he blasts through all others at the ball of the foot but never needs to replace these.

We like the Tab No Show Light Cushion socks in particular because they provide extra cushion where your running shoe meets the back of your ankle to prevent chafing. Plus, they're made from merino wool blended with nylon and lycra spandex, which work to keep your feet blister-free while also hugging your natural foot shape.

Its Coolmax sock is another top pick of ours, engineered with a special nylon/polyester blend to move moisture away from your skin and dry quickly, keeping your feet from overheating or chafing. (This is the only non-Merino sock). You can opt for cushioning or no cushioning, depending on your preference.

What to buy:

Bombas

The running socks sold by Bombas are the definition of lightweight and breathable, and they're one of the few ankle socks that do well to not allow running shoes to rub the back of my foot raw.

One of the biggest drawbacks of wearing snug, ankle-high running socks is that they don't often provide enough chafe protection for the back of your foot. Sure, many have a small section of the sock intended entirely to avoid hot spots but somehow, someway I still come away with some irritation, especially after long runs.

The active line of socks from Bombas , however, side-stepped this flaw and they're now my go-to during warmer weather runs when wearing a crew isn't as appealing. And don't think that the brand skimps on features elsewhere because these socks are also quite comfortable and feature adequate cushioning while remaining lightweight and breathable.

One nitpick I do have is that I seem to be in between sizes, so the mediums fit quite snug while the larges fit, well, a little large. It's not a total deal-breaker but something to keep in mind for other folks who might straddle two sizes based on their foot size. If you don't mind a tight fight, opt for the smaller size. But if you like some room in your sock, go bigger.

What to buy:

I tested pairs of running socks over the course of a year to see how they held up through all seasons and weather conditions. I wrote them on both walks and runs, anywhere from 1 to 8 miles, both road running and trail running.

I also polled my ultra-running friends on what their top sock is for long distances. Specifically, I was considering how each held up for the top qualities we look for in running socks worth the money .

Why it's time to upgrade

You may think a sock is a sock is a sock – until you buy one pair of high-quality running socks and you'll feel the difference. For me, it was largely a more breathable and dry experience where I was less prone to hot spots and blisters and my feet didn't feel as swollen and clammy after a long run.

For Jack Vaughn, former head coach for the Northern Arizona University women's lacrosse team, seasoned Spartan racer, and performance coach for Future , upgrading to higher-quality running socks helped his feet stay dry and stave off exhaustion for longer so he could run faster and longer.

What to look for when shopping

Some running sock features are personal preference, while others are universal must-haves. For any pair of running socks, look at:

Material: Look for something moisture-wicking and breathable. "Not only will it wick sweat from your feet to prevent blisters, but it will also help drain rain, water, and mud away from your feet much quicker and make your run that more enjoyable," Vaughn said. Most products will say "moisture management" on the packaging, but generally, just stay away from cotton.

Also, consider your personal preference for:

Cushioning : Higher-cushion socks, especially in the ball of the foot and heel, can help make your feet feel more supported and make runs more enjoyable. Cushioning also reinforces your socks for longevity.

However, cushion is also a matter of personal preference. "While cushioning to me is important because I wear down my socks, I've had clients who prefer thinner socks because they fit in their shoes better," Vaughn added.

Almost every brand on this list offers a range of cushioning, so take that into consideration when selecting one Balega sock from another, or one Swiftwick sock from another.

Sock length: For the most part, where your sock hits is a matter of personal aesthetic. Vaughn says he only wears mid-length socks. I, on the other hand, still prefer no-show. The two exceptions are if you're trail running, for which you probably want crew cut or higher to keep dirt out your shoe and protect your ankles from scratchy bushes; and compression socks, for which the higher the sock, the more blood and fluid flow you'll encourage.

Compression: Most every sock on our list comes with at least slight compression to help support the ligaments of your foot and reduce swelling. But many distance runners and obstacle course racers will want higher levels of compression to better move blood and lymphatic fluid through your feet and legs.

Vaughn said this "helps reduce fatigue and swelling which can lead to faster and longer runs - something I hear clients wanting to be able to do all the time."