Report: Five Below Adding More Stores In Philadelphia, Expanding ‘Five Beyond’ Section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Five Below is expanding. The company plans to double the number of stores in Philadelphia and triple the number of stores nationwide.
The news comes from a report in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
The big focus will be on the store’s Five Beyond section, which features some items that cost more than $5.
A test run shows those products attract more buyers who are older than the company’s primary tween and teen shoppers.
