Report: Five Below Adding More Stores In Philadelphia, Expanding 'Five Beyond' Section

By CBS3 Staff
 21 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Five Below is expanding. The company plans to double the number of stores in Philadelphia and triple the number of stores nationwide.

The news comes from a report in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The big focus will be on the store’s Five Beyond section, which features some items that cost more than $5.

A test run shows those products attract more buyers who are older than the company’s primary tween and teen shoppers.

