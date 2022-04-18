ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Disappointing photos show what Coachella is like in real life

By Callie Ahlgrim
Insider
Insider
 21 hours ago

Coachella is a popular destination for influencers and Instagram fanatics.

Callie Ahlgrim

  • Coachella in Indio, California is the most famous music festival in the world.
  • However, Insider's music team found the reality is not exactly how it appears on social media.
  • The area is dusty, the food is expensive, and much of the day is spent sitting or weaving through crowds.
The first taste of the festival is not very picturesque.
Day parking at Coachella is free.

Callie Ahlgrim

The walk from the parking lot is long, tedious, and extremely dusty.
Preferred parking costs $140 plus fees.

Callie Ahlgrim

Festival workers try to reduce dust with water, but that often creates mud puddles.
It can take 20 to 30 minutes to reach the festival grounds from single-day parking lots.

Callie Ahlgrim

The walk back is even worse.
Most headline performances end well past midnight.

Callie Ahlgrim

Many people got lost trying to find their cars and were forced to cut through unmarked areas.
On the first day, there wasn't enough signage to help patrons find their way.

Callie Ahlgrim

Some people took off their shoes because their feet had become so sore.
Cowboy boots were a popular footwear option at Coachella this year.

Callie Ahlgrim

Lines at the festival are always long.
People who are over 21 years old receive a special wristband that must be renewed each day.

Callie Ahlgrim

The line to buy merchandise is especially grueling.
Some people waited for more than two hours to buy merch.

Callie Ahlgrim

You could wait 40 minutes or more to buy overpriced food.
There is classic fast food available as well as vegan options.

Callie Ahlgrim

This slice of cheese pizza cost $11.
It was OK.

Callie Ahlgrim

This order of fries and onion rings cost $26.
The dipping sauces were free.

Callie Ahlgrim

There are very few tables or seating areas, so people typically end up eating on the ground.
It's hard to find proper seating at Coachella if you don't have access to VIP areas.

Callie Ahlgrim

In fact, people spend far more time sitting on the ground than you might expect.
People sat on the grass to watch FINNEAS perform.

Callie Ahlgrim

The sun is so strong that people skip shows and activities just to sit in the shade.
There are art installations and structures that provide some relief from the sun.

Callie Ahlgrim

It's so hot that some people can't bear to go near the stage, even if they want to watch the performance.
Coachella's Outdoor Theatre stage.

Callie Ahlgrim

It can also be difficult to get close to the stage thanks to massive VIP sections, which are barred to regular patrons.
Coachella's Mojave stage.

Callie Ahlgrim

Much of the day is spent weaving through crowds.
Coachella's Gobi stage.

Callie Ahlgrim

Those crowds leave trash everywhere.
Throughout the day, workers can be seen picking up discarded bottles and food items.

Callie Ahlgrim

The experience can be overwhelming and exhausting.
Some people just sleep on the ground.

Callie Ahlgrim

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 7

Sharon Rasler
18h ago

these are kids with wealthy parents that have come to have a great time..and they do..they don't really care about the conditions they are kids having fun

Reply
2
Comments / 0

Community Policy