Disappointing photos show what Coachella is like in real life
By Callie Ahlgrim
Insider
21 hours ago
Coachella in Indio, California is the most famous music festival in the world.
However, Insider's music team found the reality is not exactly how it appears on social media.
The area is dusty, the food is expensive, and much of the day is spent sitting or weaving through crowds.
The first taste of the festival is not very picturesque. The walk from the parking lot is long, tedious, and extremely dusty. Festival workers try to reduce dust with water, but that often creates mud puddles. The walk back is even worse. Many people got lost trying to find their cars and were forced to cut through unmarked areas. Some people took off their shoes because their feet had become so sore. Lines at the festival are always long. The line to buy merchandise is especially grueling. You could wait 40 minutes or more to buy overpriced food. This slice of cheese pizza cost $11. This order of fries and onion rings cost $26. There are very few tables or seating areas, so people typically end up eating on the ground. In fact, people spend far more time sitting on the ground than you might expect. The sun is so strong that people skip shows and activities just to sit in the shade. It's so hot that some people can't bear to go near the stage, even if they want to watch the performance. It can also be difficult to get close to the stage thanks to massive VIP sections, which are barred to regular patrons. Much of the day is spent weaving through crowds. Those crowds leave trash everywhere. The experience can be overwhelming and exhausting. Read the original article on Insider
After threatening to do so before, Kanye West (legally known as Ye) has officially pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella as fans have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment. The rapper, 44, was set to play on both Sundays (April 17th and 24th), but will no longer perform, as Coachella and other multiple outlets reported last week.
Meghan Thee Stallion’s debut Coachella show has confused fans after the “WAP” singer appeared to leave the stage mid-set for an extended period of time. The singer, who performed at the two-weekend California music festival on Saturday (16 April), previewed an unreleased track and shouted out her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa during her first Coachella outing. However, fans on social media said her set was derailed by a lengthy interlude during which Megan walked off stage, with many wondering whether the singer had “bailed mid-set” until she re-emerged in a different costume.“I know the second outfit gave Megan hell,”...
Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
