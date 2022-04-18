ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jury Having Trouble Reaching Verdict In Federal Bribery Trial Of Philadelphia Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson

By CBS3 Staff
 23 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A major development in the federal bribery trial of Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife. The jury is having trouble reaching a verdict.

That’s what they told the judge before ending their third day of deliberations Monday.

The judge told the jurors to keep working. They will return to the deliberation room on Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege Johnson accepted bribes, disguised through a consulting contract with his wife, Dawn Chavous.

Attorneys for Johnson and Chavous maintain their clients did nothing wrong.

Panda
21h ago

he is 100% guilty. we all know it. but a philly jury will not convict. same people that probably keeps voting in Krasner.

Wichita Eagle

Postal worker hoarded thousands of pieces of mail in Pennsylvania, feds say

A 29-year-old former Pennsylvania postal employee has pleaded guilty to keeping thousands of pieces of mail and not delivering them, federal prosecutors say. The Pottsville resident was charged with obstruction of the mail and subsequently pleaded guilty, according to court documents and a March 22 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
NJ.com

Jersey City killer’s bid to overturn verdict is rejected

A Jersey City killer will remain in prison until he’s eligible for Social Security. In a 29-page ruling, an appellate court Monday rejected Aaron Enix’s attempt to have his guilty verdict and 55-year sentence for a 2016 murder in which his victim was shot 16 times overturned. His current release date is Aug. 6, 2063.
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Sentenced to Prison for Stealing Nearly $1 Million in PPP Funds

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that 50-year-old Devron Brown, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to six years and six months in prison, five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $939,350 restitution by United States District Court Judge Chad F. Kenney for his involvement in a scheme to unlawfully obtain and misuse loan proceeds offered through the federal Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).
CBS Philly

Attorney Who Filed Lawsuit To Overturn Philadelphia’s Mask Mandate Will Ask Commonwealth Court For Emergency Injunction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s reimplemented mask mandate is about to face its first immediate legal challenge. A lawsuit filed over the weekend was just one-upped by attorneys now asking the Commonwealth Court to grant an emergency injunction to suspend the city’s indoor mask policy. As of Monday, masks and face coverings are once again required in businesses and restaurants in Philadelphia. BREAKING: The attorney who filed suit against Philadelphia, its mayor & health commissioner over masking on Saturday, tells me he’ll be filing for an emergency injunction asking the Commonwealth Court to immediately suspend the city’s indoor mask mandate. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden...
CBS Philly

Opening Statements Held Thursday In Kenyatta Johnson Corruption Trial

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Opening statements were held Thursday in Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson’s federal corruption trial. His wife Dawn Chavous is also indicted in the case. The jurors listened to over three and a half hours of opening statements. Lawyers for the government and each of the four defendants presented their cases. What we won’t hear are taped conversations that aid the prosecution’s case — a smoking gun, if you will — as the government tries to prove that Johnson and his wife are each guilty on two federal bribery counts are facing up to 40 years in prison each. Lawyers...
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

