Jury Having Trouble Reaching Verdict In Federal Bribery Trial Of Philadelphia Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A major development in the federal bribery trial of Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife. The jury is having trouble reaching a verdict.

That’s what they told the judge before ending their third day of deliberations Monday.

The judge told the jurors to keep working. They will return to the deliberation room on Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege Johnson accepted bribes, disguised through a consulting contract with his wife, Dawn Chavous.

Attorneys for Johnson and Chavous maintain their clients did nothing wrong.