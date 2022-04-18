ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle fans hail return of her ‘pre-duchess’ style at Invictus Games

By Elana Fishman
 3 days ago
Meghan Markle chose a white Valentino dress and red lipstick for a Sunday reception during the 2022 Invictus Games. Getty Images for the Invictus Ga

Meghan Markle’s going back to her Hollywood roots.

While in the Netherlands for the 2022 Invictus Games on Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex delighted fashion fans by choosing a white laser-cut Valentino minidress ($6,000), sleek side-parted curls and red lipstick for a reception.

Many on social media seemed thrilled to see Markle — who joined Prince Harry in stepping down from royal duties in 2020 — returning to the bolder beauty and fashion looks she once favored.

“I love that Meghan is wearing a beautiful ‘sod off we’re living a fantastic life’ dress with a gorgeous ‘I’m so glad I’m no longer a royal’ shade of lipstick,” journalist Lorraine King tweeted.

“The dress and red lip is giving pre-duchess vibes,” another person commented on Instagram, while a third exclaimed, “missed her in that lip color!!! That stuffy institution would have never let her wear that color!!!”

Fans couldn’t get over the return of Markle’s red carpet style.

A fourth fan declared her look “Hollywood chic” and “very reminiscent of her suits [sic] days,” while a fifth similarly enthused, “This look gives me pre- Harry, red carpet vibes!!”

Indeed, Markle only sported a scarlet lip twice during her time as a working royal: once for the premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s “Totem” show in 2019, and again at the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards, one of her and Prince Harry’s final official appearances as members of the monarchy.

The Duchess of Sussex only wore red lipstick twice as a working royal: in 2019 (left) and in 2020 (right).

“We’ve seen her in the past in red lips and now we don’t. She’s wearing that light, neutral pink that is favored in the palaces and other royals,” royal etiquette expert Myka Meier told Elle in 2019, shortly after the duchess’ Cirque du Soleil outing.

But while more neutral beauty hues might be “customary,” Meier added, crimson lips don’t break royal protocol.

“She’s totally fine to wear whatever makeup she feels is appropriate for the occasion,” she said.

Markle, pictured at an Elle event in 2016, often wore a red lip in her pre-duchess life.

Rather than finally being free to rock a red lip, it’s more likely that the duchess is simply pushing her own beauty boundaries.

“The one time she did a red lip, she just didn’t feel comfortable in it,” Markle’s makeup artist, Daniel Martin, told People in 2018. “She likes to talk and she’s not a fussy person, so she doesn’t want to have to worry about anything.”

Clearly, her life has changed since then — in many more ways than one.

