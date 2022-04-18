ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour Guide: April 19, Oddish

By Jack O'Dwyer
 23 hours ago
Are you interested in Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to known ahead of Spotlight Hour on April...

ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Show Banesbreak Will Be Your New Favorite Web Series

A new Dungeons & Dragons show kicked off this week featuring a cast of veteran roleplayers and actors. Pixel Circus debuted their new Dungeons & Dragons campaign The Borros Saga: Banesbreak this week on Twitch. The new show stars a group of adventurers ripped from time and brought into the past. You can dig into the background of the new series in the video below, as actor and popular D&D personality B. Dave Walters talks with Banesbreak DM Vince Caso about the lore behind the new series.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Go’s April community day adds Stufful, reverts to 3-hour event

Pokémon Go’s next Community Day event is coming Saturday, April 23, and it will add a new Pokémon to the mobile gotta-catch-’em-all game: Stufful, the Flailing Pokémon. April’s Community Day will also roll back another change to the game implemented at the height of the coronavirus pandemic — instead of a six-hour event, Stufful Community Day will run just three hours, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Go Lush Jungle event guide

Pokémon Go is hosting its third Alola-themed event, focusing on the jungles of Akala Island. With the event comes the debut of Fomantis and Tapu Lele, alongside tons of grass-type Pokémon. Our Pokémon Go Lush Jungle event guide details the Timed Research and rewards, event spawns, and new Shiny Cottonee.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
epicstream.com

Shaman King (2021) Episode 48 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN

Here's all you need to know about Shaman King (2021) Episode 48, including its release date. Shaman King (2021) returned this week, with episode 48. The last few episodes are adapting an arc that was not very well-received even in the original manga. At this point, it's debatable whether the adaptation can be saved, so some fans will keep watching to find out if Yoh Asakura will become Shaman King. Below you'll find all you need to know about Shaman King (2021) Episode 48, including its release date and time in Japan, as well as updates about the status of the series in the rest of the world.
COMICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deliver Us Mars is the spacefaring follow-up to a Sci-Fi cult classic

Would-be explorers should keep their sights on the stars, as KeokeN Interactive is finally showing off its sequel to Deliver Us The Moon. Deliver Us Mars is a space exploration narrative adventure that’ll put fans on a ticket to the red planet. Much like in Deliver Us The Moon, there’ll be an emphasis on puzzle-solving and surviving the terrifying vastness of space. Many fans were quite enamored with the original’s story, and KeokeN Interactive is taking its narrative ambitions to the next level by utilizing motion-capture technology for cutscenes.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Switch Sports release date, gameplay and where to buy the Wii sequel

When the original Nintendo Wii launched in 2006, it quickly made a name for itself as a console that anyone could pick up and play, regardless of age or ability. One of the best demonstrations of this was Wii Sports, which came included with each console.Gamers will have fond memories of mimicking the motions of a backhand in tennis, lining up the perfect putt on the green and accidentally swinging a bowling ball into a crowd of terrified Mii avatars behind them. It felt like everyone had at least played it and there were plenty of cautionary tales about people...
VIDEO GAMES
dot.LA

The Ultimate LA Guide To The Metaverse

Sly Lee, Isaac Castro and Mauricio Teran have spent the last seven years building a machine that can fuse the virtual world with the real one. Long before the “metaverse” became a buzzword, the co-founders of Marina del Rey-based Emerge envisioned a future when people could touch what’s behind their electronic screens. Friends would high-five while playing virtual reality (VR) games. Artists might mold digital clay with their bare hands. Loved ones could hug or grasp each other's shoulders from miles away to express themselves—without words or emojis.
TECHNOLOGY
DBLTAP

FIFA 22 Community TOTS Release Date

According to multiple creators and leakers, the Community Team of the Season is expected to go live in FUT on Friday, April 29. The community TOTS is determined by the fan's vote on the EA Sports official website, which is live now. Each of the players nominated have a maximum...
FIFA
DBLTAP

Top 3 Buffs in TFT Patch 12.7

The mid-patch update for 12.6 included most of the big nerfs Riot wanted to bring to TFT ahead of 12.7. And while Patch 12.7 isn't lacking in nerfs, we did get some buffs that will hopefully bring some interesting changes to the meta in time for TFT Worlds. This continues Riot's attempts to buff weaker traits and augments so that they have a chance to shine on the big stage.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Spiritual Successor to PS2 Classic This Summer

The Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are getting a spiritual successor to a PS2 classic this summer. More so than potentially any other PlayStation console, the PS2 had a wide range of cult classics that weren't lauded by critics but still managed to garner popularity. One of these games was FlatOut (a multi-platform game but played by most on the PS2), which isn't coming to the Nintendo Switch, but Wreckfest, a spiritual successor is. According to publisher THQ Nordic and developer Bugbear Entertainment, the game -- which is also said to be inspired by Destruction Derby and Street Rod -- is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED on June 21, priced at $39.99, which is $10 more than it costs on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, but the same price as the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.
VIDEO GAMES
