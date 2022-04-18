Worst Movies to Stream on HBO Max This Month

They can’t all be winners, as the saying goes, and that’s as true with HBO Max’s film library as it is anywhere else. On the plus side, a number of the streaming platform’s worst movies are still better than the standard cinematic swill. Indeed, the “Nightmare on Elm Street” remake from 2010 looks like a near-masterpiece when compared to some of the bottom-rung titles you might find on Tubi. ( Here are 24 movie remakes that are better than the original available to stream .)

Speaking of Freddy Krueger, he’s played by original actor Robert Englund in “Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare,” which also ranks among the worst films on HBO Max. It’s joined by “Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday,” a similarly low-ranking installment of a long-running horror franchise. Of course, if you ask the average genre fan, both titles offer their own unique tier of guilty pleasures.

While bad horror might deliver unintentional laughs, bad comedy often delivers no laughs at all. Nevertheless, viewers can hopefully find some redemptive qualities in the Kevin James vehicle “The Zookeeper” or the blockbuster sequel “City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly's Gold.” These are some of the worst movies on HBO Max perhaps, but things could be far worse. Trust us.

To determine the worst movies to watch on HBO Max this April, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb , an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes , an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of April 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, and ruled out documentaries. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood , and directorial credits are from IMDb.)

50. A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

> IMDb user rating: 5.2/10 (95,883 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 43% (199,967 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 15% (184 reviews)

> Directed by: Samuel Bayer

49. Man of the House (2005)

> IMDb user rating: 5.4/10 (23,465 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 46% (61,620 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 9% (67 reviews)

> Directed by: Stephen Herek

48. Space Chimps (2008)

> IMDb user rating: 4.5/10 (11,345 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 33% (124,315 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 33% (92 reviews)

> Directed by: Kirk DeMicco

47. Alex & Emma (2003)

> IMDb user rating: 5.6/10 (13,248 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 41% (62,751 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 11% (140 reviews)

> Directed by: Rob Reiner

46. Robin Hood (2018)

> IMDb user rating: 5.3/10 (68,880 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 40% (3,681 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 15% (166 reviews)

> Directed by: Otto Bathurst

45. A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

> IMDb user rating: 5.3/10 (202,345 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 40% (117,755 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 15% (231 reviews)

> Directed by: John Moore

44. Zookeeper (2011)

> IMDb user rating: 5.2/10 (59,383 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 41% (44,739 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 14% (133 reviews)

> Directed by: Frank Coraci

43. R.I.P.D. (2013)

> IMDb user rating: 5.6/10 (124,486 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 38% (82,435 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 12% (105 reviews)

> Directed by: Robert Schwentke

42. Showtime (2002)

> IMDb user rating: 5.5/10 (61,864 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 25% (49,169 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 25% (123 reviews)

> Directed by: Tom Dey

41. The Tuxedo (2002)

> IMDb user rating: 5.4/10 (81,838 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 30% (220,705 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 21% (140 reviews)

> Directed by: Kevin Donovan

40. Deception (2008)

> IMDb user rating: 6.1/10 (38,572 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 31% (80,190 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 11% (100 reviews)

> Directed by: Marcel Langenegger

39. City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly's Gold (1994)

> IMDb user rating: 5.6/10 (19,011 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 31% (61,842 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 17% (24 reviews)

> Directed by: Paul Weiland

38. The Animal (2001)

> IMDb user rating: 4.8/10 (58,823 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 28% (203,642 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 30% (83 reviews)

> Directed by: Luke Greenfield

37. Lost in Space (1998)

> IMDb user rating: 5.2/10 (70,778 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 24% (173,902 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 28% (83 reviews)

> Directed by: Stephen Hopkins

36. Doom (2005)

> IMDb user rating: 5.2/10 (110,800 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 34% (333,651 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 18% (138 reviews)

> Directed by: Andrzej Bartkowiak

35. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

> IMDb user rating: 4.8/10 (32,126 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 34% (92,097 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 22% (32 reviews)

> Directed by: Stuart Gillard

34. The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

> IMDb user rating: 5.5/10 (166,735 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 27% (303,580 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 20% (196 reviews)

> Directed by: Scott Derrickson

33. Superman III (1983)

> IMDb user rating: 5/10 (67,852 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 23% (167,221 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 30% (53 reviews)

> Directed by: Richard Lester

32. Sex and the City 2 (2010)

> IMDb user rating: 4.5/10 (76,574 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 43% (324,306 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 15% (220 reviews)

> Directed by: Michael Patrick King

31. An American Haunting (2005)

> IMDb user rating: 5.1/10 (25,320 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 36% (89,123 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 14% (71 reviews)

> Directed by: Courtney Solomon

30. The Brothers Solomon (2007)

> IMDb user rating: 5.3/10 (10,816 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 31% (56,510 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 16% (73 reviews)

> Directed by: Bob Odenkirk

29. Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

> IMDb user rating: 4.9/10 (43,780 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 32% (73,291 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 20% (30 reviews)

> Directed by: Rachel Talalay

28. Norbit (2007)

> IMDb user rating: 4.1/10 (71,760 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 53% (660,504 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 9% (124 reviews)

> Directed by: Brian Robbins

27. Max Payne (2008)

> IMDb user rating: 5.3/10 (124,183 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 29% (230,569 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 16% (135 reviews)

> Directed by: John Moore

26. Runner Runner (2013)

> IMDb user rating: 5.6/10 (62,091 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 33% (43,065 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 7% (121 reviews)

> Directed by: Brad Furman

25. Cursed (2005)

> IMDb user rating: 5/10 (31,543 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 30% (55,945 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 16% (98 reviews)

> Directed by: Wes Craven

24. The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising (2007)

> IMDb user rating: 4.8/10 (15,193 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 34% (171,383 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 14% (94 reviews)

> Directed by: David L. Cunningham

23. Wild Wild West (1999)

> IMDb user rating: 4.9/10 (156,403 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 28% (464,370 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 17% (131 reviews)

> Directed by: Barry Sonnenfeld

22. Point Break (2015)

> IMDb user rating: 5.3/10 (60,573 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 29% (18,083 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 11% (111 reviews)

> Directed by: Ericson Core

21. Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj (2006)

> IMDb user rating: 4.9/10 (22,829 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 38% (142,574 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 7% (45 reviews)

> Directed by: Mort Nathan

20. XXX: State of the Union (2005)

> IMDb user rating: 4.5/10 (69,065 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 32% (113,349 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 17% (139 reviews)

> Directed by: Lee Tamahori

19. The Happening (2008)

> IMDb user rating: 5/10 (201,206 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 24% (370,325 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 18% (186 reviews)

> Directed by: M. Night Shyamalan

18. Yogi Bear (2010)

> IMDb user rating: 4.6/10 (21,246 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 34% (56,257 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 12% (105 reviews)

> Directed by: Eric Brevig

17. The Spirit (2008)

> IMDb user rating: 4.8/10 (60,472 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 25% (122,684 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 14% (115 reviews)

> Directed by: Frank Miller

16. Pulse (2006)

> IMDb user rating: 4.8/10 (28,772 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 27% (83,322 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 11% (74 reviews)

> Directed by: Jim Sonzero

15. Ultraviolet (2006)

> IMDb user rating: 4.4/10 (80,756 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 30% (280,027 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 8% (84 reviews)

> Directed by: Kurt Wimmer

14. Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)

> IMDb user rating: 4.2/10 (30,419 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 24% (59,645 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 16% (19 reviews)

> Directed by: Adam Marcus

13. The Legend of Hercules (2014)

> IMDb user rating: 4.2/10 (53,603 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 33% (41,075 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 5% (83 reviews)

> Directed by: Renny Harlin

12. The Snowman (2017)

> IMDb user rating: 5.1/10 (61,013 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 18% (11,331 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 7% (200 reviews)

> Directed by: Tomas Alfredson

11. Basic Instinct 2 (2006)

> IMDb user rating: 4.4/10 (38,643 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 26% (89,168 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 6% (157 reviews)

> Directed by: Michael Caton-Jones

10. Ouija (2014)

> IMDb user rating: 4.5/10 (50,587 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 24% (30,472 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 6% (89 reviews)

> Directed by: Stiles White

9. The Last Airbender (2010)

> IMDb user rating: 4/10 (158,226 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 30% (322,652 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 5% (193 reviews)

> Directed by: M. Night Shyamalan

8. The Master of Disguise (2002)

> IMDb user rating: 3.4/10 (24,434 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 34% (59,195 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 1% (104 reviews)

> Directed by: Perry Andelin Blake

7. Batman & Robin (1997)

> IMDb user rating: 3.8/10 (241,109 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 16% (554,450 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 12% (93 reviews)

> Directed by: Joel Schumacher

6. Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997)

> IMDb user rating: 3.7/10 (52,919 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 25% (88,363 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 4% (50 reviews)

> Directed by: John R. Leonetti

5. Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)

> IMDb user rating: 3.7/10 (46,555 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 16% (66,035 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 11% (46 reviews)

> Directed by: Sidney J. Furie

4. Catwoman (2004)

> IMDb user rating: 3.4/10 (114,725 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 18% (274,672 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 9% (198 reviews)

> Directed by: Pitof

3. The Fog (2005)

> IMDb user rating: 3.7/10 (36,107 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 19% (228,627 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 4% (70 reviews)

> Directed by: Rupert Wainwright

2. Speed 2: Cruise Control (1997)

> IMDb user rating: 3.9/10 (78,535 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 16% (222,027 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 4% (73 reviews)

> Directed by: Jan de Bont

1. 3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain (1998)

> IMDb user rating: 3/10 (12,527 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 29% (76,131 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 0% (6 reviews)

> Directed by: Sean McNamara

