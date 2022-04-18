ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Dominion gives contract extension to former James Franklin assistant

By Kevin McGuire
 20 hours ago

Former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne is off to a nice start as the head coach of Old Dominion. After taking the Monarchs to a bowl game in the 2021 season, Rahne has been given a contract extension, according to a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN .

Rahne’s new contract will reportedly run through the 2026 season with a one-year extension on his original contract. Rahne is about to enter his third season as the head coach of the Old Dominion program. Rahne’s first season was wiped off the calendar as a result of Old Dominion not playing football in 2020 amid the pandemic.

Despite having a year off from football, Rahne guided Old Dominion to just the second bowl game in program history. Old Dominion may have lost to Tulsa in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, but managing to get the Monarchs to the bowl season at all was an incredible feat. Old Dominion started the 2021 season with a record of 1-6 but the Monarchs won their last five regular-season games to clinch bowl eligibility.

Rahne is guiding Old Dominion into the Sun Belt Conference as the school makes a conference affiliation change during the 2022 season. Old Dominion’s first game of the season will see Rahne go up against Virginia Tech, which is now coached by former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry . Pry and Rahne were each members of the Penn State coaching staff under James Franklin . Old Dominion faces Virginia Tech on Friday, Sept. 2 in Norfolk.

