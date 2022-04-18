ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan officials warn of bird flu as cases circulate both peninsulas

By Angela Mulka
recordpatriot.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith reports of bird flu outbreaks growing in Michigan since the virus was detected in the state two months ago, some wildlife officials are suggesting ways to prevent the spread. "It’s important to recognize it’s very difficult for pet birds to catch avian influenza if the proper precautions are...

www.recordpatriot.com

