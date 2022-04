Jordan-Elbridge High School is honoring the top 10 students of the class of 2022. Help us in congratulating this group of students on their hard work. As pictured above the students are in the bottom row: Bayleigh Clark, Elora Kunz, Rylie Platt, Val Reith, Jillian Ferris. In the top row: Aliya Forward, Dominic Morrell, Alexis DelFavero, Nick Long, Haylee Salmonsen.

