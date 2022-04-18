Youngsville receives $48,000 from ABC board

The Youngsville Board of Commissioners works through the agenda during its April 14 meeting.

YOUNGSVILLE — The Youngsville Board of Commissioners heard a presentation and received a check from the town’s ABC board during its regular meeting on April 14.

Former ABC board Chairman Rick Houser addressed commissioners, explaining the local alcoholic beverage control system’s growth in revenue, noting projections of $5.3 million through Youngsville’s ABC liquor stores compared to barely more than $1 million in 2020.

Subscribe to Restoration NewsMedia

Houser also said board would distribute $48,000 to the town of Youngsville. A check was presented at the meeting.

“When the board wanted to open up a secondary location, instead of them giving the overage amount they usually would to the town, we told them to hold off because they needed the capital to be expended elsewhere for the time being,” Mayor Fonzie Flowers said. “Now that they have the store open and are extremely successful with it, they’re giving back, and the money will go to a new patrol vehicle.”