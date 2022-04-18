ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants-Mets series opener delayed, to be made up in double-header Tuesday

By Sarah Valenzuela, New York Daily News
 1 day ago

The Mets will wait another day to face off against the San Francisco Giants.

Monday’s game, the first of the three-game set, has been postponed because of rain, the team announced three hours before the previously scheduled first pitch.

The game will be made up Tuesday in a single-admission double header, which will start at 3:10 p.m.

The second game will begin about 30-40 minutes after the first ends, but a starter has not yet been named. Tylor Megill was slated to start Monday’s game.

Related
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
Brandon Nimmo returns from COVID-19 injured list, Mark Canha still out

The Mets got one of their starting outfielders back for an anticipated series opener against the Giants. Brandon Nimmo was activated from the COVID-19 IL, the Mets announced less than an hour before first pitch of the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. Outfielder Nick Plummer was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. Mark Canha, who manager Buck Showalter hoped would also return for the first of a ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ben Simmons plays 4-on-4 with contact; Game 3 return possible

BOSTON — Nets star forward Ben Simmons participated in four-on-four drills on Monday and five-on-zero “scripting, running through the plays” on Tuesday with no setback to the lower back injury that has restricted him from making his Nets debut, head coach Steve Nash said after Tuesday’s practice at Harvard. “Yesterday was his first day of contact,” Nash said at the Lavietes Pavilion. “He ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
