Giants-Mets series opener delayed, to be made up in double-header Tuesday

The Mets will wait another day to face off against the San Francisco Giants.

Monday’s game, the first of the three-game set, has been postponed because of rain, the team announced three hours before the previously scheduled first pitch.

The game will be made up Tuesday in a single-admission double header, which will start at 3:10 p.m.

The second game will begin about 30-40 minutes after the first ends, but a starter has not yet been named. Tylor Megill was slated to start Monday’s game.