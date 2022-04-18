ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

Legoland New York reopens for 2022 season with new attractions, shows on deck

By Gina Salamone, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 23 hours ago

Playing with Legos no longer only means watching your kids sprawl out on the floor with a set now that Legoland New York is open for the season.

The Goshen, N.Y., theme park has kicked off its first full season after a COVID-delayed grand opening last year, and new attractions and events are on deck.

Located in the Hudson Valley, and made up of a side-by-side park and Lego-themed hotel, the resort is banking on built-up demand for travel.

“We are thrilled to welcome travelers from all over the state and world as Legoland New York Resort opens for the season,” Gov. Hochul said in a statement. “This unique, family friendly destination has been a boon to the local economy and is an integral part of the state’s tourism industry. The future is bright for Legoland New York, and we look forward to many successful seasons to come as we continue our economic comeback from COVID-19.”

Those visiting the theme park on hot summer days will appreciate the Lego City Water Playground, which is new this season. There will also be a new eatery, shows and two new stages.

For July 4th festivities, Legoland will host its first “Red, White & Boom” celebration, complete with fireworks. Guests heading to the park next December will get to experience its first annual “Holiday Bricktacular” show.

Last year, Halloween-time visitors got to take part in Legoland’s “Brick-or-Treat” bash and participate in costume contests and candy trails. This year, the park is expected to expand on that.

“There’s so much excitement around family travel this year, and we can’t wait for our guests to experience all of the memorable and awesome experiences we have in store for them this season,” said Stephanie Johnson, divisional director at Legoland New York Resort. “As we gear up for our first full year of operation, the park’s most exciting 2022 developments were inspired by our guests and our team’s dedication to providing even more fun with each new season.”

Designed for kids ages two through 12, seven different lands make up Legoland New York, including Brick Street, Bricktopia, Lego Ninjago World, Lego Castle, Lego City, Miniland and Lego Pirates. Rides, attractions and giant Lego models are scattered throughout the park.

