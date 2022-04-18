Death toll rises to 443 after South Africa flooding

At least 443 people have died and thousands more have lost their homes after a number of floods in South Africa.

An additional 63 people are still missing after a storm hit the city of Durban on the country’s east coast. The surrounding areas of KwaZulu-Natal province were also affected.

The storms started late last week but appeared to have stopped Monday.

The South African government said the number of people left homeless in the aftermath of the deluge is in the five-digits and dozens of hospitals and clinics have been damaged.

The South African National Defence Force was called in to assist in recovery, including plumbers and electricians, and to distribute water, which is in short supply in many areas.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said a number of roads, bridges and other infrastructure were destroyed or badly damaged and it was going to take “billions...to rebuild the province from this catastrophe.”