ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Boy Fatally Shot Inside Downtown Mpls. Apt. Identified As Amare Mayberry-Campbell

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6ICf_0fCqyLZJ00

Video is from the April 16 report

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 10-year-old boy who was fatally shot inside a downtown Minneapolis apartment last week.

According to Minneapolis police, officers from the 1st Precinct responded to the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue at around 11:35 p.m. Friday on the report of a shooting inside a downtown apartment. Officers soon located the boy who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say officers immediately provided medical care, including CPR, before the victim was taken to the hospital. He later died at the hospital.

On Monday, the examiner’s office identified the boy as Amare Rashaun Mayberry-Campbell of Andover and determined he died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

The manner of death has not been released, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim and another juvenile family member were alone and unsupervised inside the apartment when the shooting occurred.

In a weekend press conference, Minneapolis police spokesman Garrett Parten called the death of a child “especially impactful,” including to those who responded to the scene and attempted saving the child’s life.

“We have two juveniles alone in a residence with access to a gun, and that is always a bad recipe. Always,” Parten said. “We’re asking that any gun owner, or anyone who has weapons in their homes, to please take every measure necessary to secure those weapons.”

No arrests have been announced at this time and the death investigation is ongoing. When the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 10-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot Inside Downtown Minneapolis Apartment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy died following a shooting inside a downtown apartment Friday evening. According to police, officers from the 1st Precinct responded to the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue at around 11:35 p.m. on the report of a shooting inside a downtown apartment. Officers soon located a 10-year-old boy with a life-threatening gunshot wound. (credit: CBS) Police say officers immediately provided medical care, including CPR, before the victim was taken to the hospital. He later died at the hospital. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim and another juvenile family member were alone and unsupervised inside the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 19, Dies In Hospital Weeks After Being Assaulted, Robbed In Downtown Minneapolis

Originally published April 8, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man succumbed to his injuries last week after being assaulted and robbed early last month in downtown Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 19-year-old Jaegger David, of Maplewood, died on March 29 at Hennepin Healthcare. The exact manner of David’s death remains under investigation. According to Minneapolis police, David was assaulted and robbed on March 6. Officers found him lying unconscious in an apartment hallway on the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue. Another 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the robbery.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hennepin County, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Hennepin County, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Andover, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
CBS Minnesota

Wrong-Way Driver Killed, 6 Injured In I-35E Crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 35E through downtown St. Paul was killed in a crash that also injured six others. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and involved four vehicles, including a school bus. The state patrol said 36-year-old Robin Grigsby of North St. Paul entered I-35E in a Ford Fusion going the wrong way at Victoria Street. Just south of Grand Avenue, her vehicle hit a school bus, then hit an SUV. Her vehicle then rolled and hit another car. (credit: CBS) Grigsby died at the scene. The injuries to the six others were not life-threatening. The highway was shut down for hours after the crash. The road was wet at the time of the crash, according to state patrol.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Shooting#Downtown Minneapolis#Police Precinct#Wcco#The 1st Precinct#Cpr
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mother Accuses Maplewood Police Of Racism After 4 Juveniles Detained Following Gunshot Report

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities mother is accusing Maplewood police of racism after they handcuffed her 16-year-old son, two 12-year-olds and a 10-year-old Monday night. A video posted to social media shows the moment that handcuffs were removed from the children. One of them, a young girl, is shown crying. The incident happened after a resident called police to report hearing three gunshots fired immediately after he saw four juveniles near his home. Officers found four kids near the scene and detained them. Police say it was about 40 minutes until they determined they weren’t the same four seen by the...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: One of two missing Winona County girls found; help sought finding other

WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Family Reliving Loss Of Loved One After Convicted DWI Driver Involved In New Crash

LINDSTROM, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected drinking-and-driving crash over the weekend has a family re-living the loss of a loved one. The woman behind the wheel was on probation for a different crash four years ago that took the life of a father, and Rich Lovdal’s brother, Kevin. “I’ve never experienced an instant loss like Kevin. It just tore at you. No time to say goodbye,” Lovdal said. WCCO heard from Kevin’s family, and the latest crash victims share their experience. The Lakes Area Police Department tells WCCO they received numerous 911 calls concerned about the driver of this white car before she...
LINDSTROM, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Found With Gunshot Wound To Head Off E. Lake Street In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a 45-year-old man was found shot in the head on a Minneapolis street just after midnight Sunday. Officers were called to the 2900 block of 14th Avenue South, just off East Lake Street in the Phillips community, just after 12:30 a.m., and they arrived to find the victim laying in the street. (credit: CBS) Investigators say “at least one shot was fired from a passenger vehicle” before the shooter fled. No one is in custody. Anyone with information can submit a tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS DFW

Medical Examiner Working To Identify Woman Found Shot To Death Inside Dallas Home

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a woman was found shot to death inside a home on Sunday afternoon, March 20, but at this point, have not been able to positively identify who she is. Police said officers responded to a home in the 7700 block of Los Gatos Drive around 4:40 p.m. Sunday when they found the victim. Since the victim did not have an identification card on her, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office is still in the process of trying to identify her. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation. Dallas Police are asking anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Derick Chaney, #7830, at 214-671-3650 or by email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 048986-2022.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Minnesota

‘A Chaotic Scene’: 1 Hospitalized After Shooting At North Loop Venue

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say shots were fired at an event center in downtown Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood early Sunday morning. Officers at the Muse Event Center heard shots inside the venue just after 1 a.m., and additional responding officers found “a chaotic scene with a large crowd spilling out onto the street,” the Minneapolis Police Department said. (credit: CBS) Police cleared the venue and found evidence of a shooting. A man later arrived at Hennepin Healthcare with a gunshot wound, and police said evidence indicates he was shot at the venue. His wound is not life-threatening, police said. A woman suffered minor injuries “from being in proximity to the shooting,” police said. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Longtime Central Minnesota Radio Personality Dies

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime central Minnesota radio personality has died. Former Stereo 98 program director Mark Sprint died Sunday of natural causes. He was 74. Sprint hosted the Sprint Stint on WWJO 98.1 FM on what would become known as 98-Country. Over his nearly two-decade career in St. Cloud,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KWQC

Police identify Davenport teen fatally shot Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 16-year-old Davenport teen fatally shot Friday has been identified as Tylan Sanders, Davenport police confirmed Monday. The shooting remains under investigation. No other information was released Monday. Around 6:19 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 900 block of Iroquois Drive for a report of gunfire...
DAVENPORT, IA
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy