Where to Eat and Drink on the Water in Miami

If there’s one thing Chicagoans love, it’s an outdoor drinking situation. Finally freed from our winter-induced hibernation, the onset of spring means trading in our sweatpants for basketball shorts, swapping our snow boots for sneakers, and flocking like migrating Canadian geese up to the highest open-air watering hole within a 10-block radius. Thankfully, the city abides, bestowing dozens of excellent elevated options—both old favorites, recently reopened numbers, and enticing debuts—upon our pasty, sun-starved population year in and year out. So lean into the warming vibes, grab an adult beverage, and pick your sky-scraping poison among Chicago’s 21 top rooftop bars.
Comments / 1