Boston, MA

Kenyan runners win men’s and women’s Boston Marathon races

By Sports Hub Staff
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of Kenyan runners each won the men’s and women’s elite races at the 126th running of the Boston Marathon on Monday....

CBS Boston

Multiple Events Held Sunday Before Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — In just over 24 hours, all eyes are going to be on the start line for the Boston Marathon. But before that, there are several events taking place on Sunday. Sunday is the third and final day of the Marathon Expo. Runners can stop by the Hynes Convention Center to pick up their bibs and race packets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Runners were also invited to Boston’s Old South Church for the “Blessing of Runners.” Services were held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (WBZ-TV graphic) In Copley Square Plaza, there were also several impressive panels going on. Past winners like Meb Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson, and Bill Rodgers spoke at noon. At 1 p.m., the 1972 Women’s Inaugural Field panel spoke, and later on, the world’s best para-athletes will shared their stories on the Boston Marathon live stage.
CBS Boston

Nell Rojas, Scott Fauble Were Top American Finishers At 2022 Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — The 2022 Boston Marathon belonged to the Kenyans, with Evans Chebet and Peres Jepchirchir winning the men’s and women’s races, respectively. But American runners had a pretty impressive showing on Monday, especially on the women’s side. Nell Rojas was the first American woman to finish with a time of 02:25:57, good for 10th place in the women’s field. She set out Monday morning to best her time from last fall — when she finished sixth with a 2:27:12 finish — and did just that by over a minute. Rojas was one of eight American women to finish in the...
WBAL Radio

Maryland native wins wheelchair title at Boston Marathon

Mount Airy native Daniel Romanchuk won his second career men's wheelchair title at Monday's Boston Marathon, claiming the victory with a time of 1 hour, 26 minutes and 58 seconds. The 23-year-old Romanchuk led for 23 miles of the 26.2-mile course. He previously won the Boston race in 2019 when...
