Many associate Martha Stewart with homemaking, cooking, and crafts, but no one should discount the television personality's prowess when it comes to working out. According to Stewart's website, the star exercises every morning and used to do yoga with an instructor before the pandemic. Her regimen at her home gym includes the use of weights, exercise balls, and "the latest machines," such as a Peloton. An Insider reporter replicated Stewart's workout routine for a week and found lots of sweat, soreness, and feelings of accomplishment in the process.

