Into the Ocean: Branching Out Part 3
In this Branching Out episode, Ginger Zee and her family learn about endangered manatees and innovative ways we can help protect our oceans. To celebrate Earth Day with National Geographic , ABC News Chief Meteorologist, Ginger Zee and her husband Ben Aaron take their family on a high energy, eco-friendly road trip. From treetops to forests and oceans to farms, they connect with National Geographic Explorers to learn about solutions to help protect our planet and create a greener future. The series, produced by ABC Localish , captures the science and exploration of a family going out on a limb to explore and restore our ever-changing world. Watch more at https://bit.ly/NGBranchingOut.
