4-year-old filly Royally Command dies after being injured in Easter Sunday race at Santa Anita Park

A 4-year-old filly died after being injured during an Easter Sunday race at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, officials said Monday.

Royally Command was injured at the five-eighths pole in Sunday's fifth race, unseating jockey Edgar Payeras, and was vanned off after the race.

The filly had six races in her career, all at Santa Anita. Royally Command was owned by Four Quarters Corp. and trained by Richard Rosales.

Royally Command is the third horse to die from a racing or training injury at Santa Anita this year, according to the California Horse Racing Board. Warren's Showtime, a 5-year-old mare with eight first-place finishes among her 26 career races, had to be euthanized after falling during exercises on Feb. 26. Dylans Wild Cat, a 4-year-old filly with two career wins, died on Feb. 3.