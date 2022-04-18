ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-year-old filly Royally Command dies after being injured in Easter Sunday race at Santa Anita Park

By CBSLA Staff
 23 hours ago

A 4-year-old filly died after being injured during an Easter Sunday race at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, officials said Monday.

Royally Command was injured at the five-eighths pole in Sunday's fifth race, unseating jockey Edgar Payeras, and was vanned off after the race.

The filly had six races in her career, all at Santa Anita. Royally Command was owned by Four Quarters Corp. and trained by Richard Rosales.

Royally Command is the third horse to die from a racing or training injury at Santa Anita this year, according to the California Horse Racing Board. Warren's Showtime, a 5-year-old mare with eight first-place finishes among her 26 career races, had to be euthanized after falling during exercises on Feb. 26. Dylans Wild Cat, a 4-year-old filly with two career wins, died on Feb. 3.

Linda LeGrand
21h ago

This is sickening. This track has had many problems with horses getting injured and then euthanized. Maybe it's time to close down Santa Anita Track.

Sherry Tadder
19h ago

way to many horses die there. I messaged the owner of the park awhile ago and no comment back

Shirley Burnley
15h ago

someone needs to step up and start protecting these race horses. too many are dieing of drug induced causes

The Associated Press

Zippy Chippy, horse racing’s lovable loser, dies at 31

Zippy Chippy, horse racing’s lovable loser for never winning in 100 races, has died at the age of 31. The bay gelding was living at the Bobby Frankel Division of Old Friends Thoroughbred Farm at Cabin Creek near Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York since 2010. The farm said he died Friday night. A veterinarian had yet to determine the cause, according to the farm’s Cynthia Grisolia.
