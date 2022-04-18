Mac Miller's Drug Dealer Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison

Mac Miller's drug dealer — Ryan Reavis — is going to jail for 11 years, Radar reported on Monday, April 18.

According to the outlet, the 39-year-old pleaded guilty last year to a federal county of distribution of fentanyl; he was one of three men charged with supplying Miller with fentanyl-laced pills.

Reavis, who asked for only five years in custody, apparently knew the pills he supplied the rapper — who died in 2018 — were laced.

According to Fox 11, two others — Stephen Walter , 49, and Cameron Pettit , 30 — were also charged. Walter pleaded guilty to the distribution charge and is awaiting sentencing, while the case against Pettit is on hold.

The "Self Care" artist was found face down and unresponsive in his Studio City home in California after “having suffered blunt trauma to his head, with a quarter-inch abrasion on the bridge of his nose, and blood in his right nostril.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following his tragic death, the coroner found fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol in Miller's system.

At the time, Miller's family released a short and sweet statement about the Grammy nominee. "Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time," they said.

Ariana Grande, who dated Miller for about two years, spoke about how she was coping with his death in 2019.

"It's pretty all-consuming," she told Vogue at the time. "By no means was what we had perfect, but, like, f**k. He was the best person ever, and he didn't deserve the demons he had. I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming ... less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away."