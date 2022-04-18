ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mac Miller's Drug Dealer Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 21 hours ago

Mac Miller's drug dealer — Ryan Reavis — is going to jail for 11 years, Radar reported on Monday, April 18.

According to the outlet, the 39-year-old pleaded guilty last year to a federal county of distribution of fentanyl; he was one of three men charged with supplying Miller with fentanyl-laced pills.

Article continues below advertisement

Reavis, who asked for only five years in custody, apparently knew the pills he supplied the rapper — who died in 2018 — were laced.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LaAFl_0fCqxe6n00

According to Fox 11, two others — Stephen Walter , 49, and Cameron Pettit , 30 — were also charged. Walter pleaded guilty to the distribution charge and is awaiting sentencing, while the case against Pettit is on hold.

The "Self Care" artist was found face down and unresponsive in his Studio City home in California after “having suffered blunt trauma to his head, with a quarter-inch abrasion on the bridge of his nose, and blood in his right nostril.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following his tragic death, the coroner found fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol in Miller's system.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, Miller's family released a short and sweet statement about the Grammy nominee. "Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time," they said.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDn2T_0fCqxe6n00

Ariana Grande, who dated Miller for about two years, spoke about how she was coping with his death in 2019.

"It's pretty all-consuming," she told Vogue at the time. "By no means was what we had perfect, but, like, f**k. He was the best person ever, and he didn't deserve the demons he had. I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming ... less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away."

Comments / 7

Related
Vice

Black Man Sentenced to 124 Years for Selling Fentanyl That Led to Overdose

In an extreme example of a “death by dealer”-style prosecution, a Black man has been sentenced to 124 years in jail for selling fentanyl to a white man who overdosed. Judge Dewey Arthur of Mississippi’s Madison County Circuit Court handed down the sentence to Carlos Allen, 33, last week. Allen was convicted of trafficking fentanyl and possessing opioids and amphetamines, according to a press release put out by District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr. He sold drugs to Austin Elliott, 24, last year; Elliott then died of an overdose.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
Vibe

Diddy Accused Of Using Witnesses To Help Convict Shyne In 1999 Club Shooting

Click here to read the full article. The recent comments from former Bad Boy artists and associates of Diddy—including members of Da Band, Day 26, and Ma$e—concerning his character and business dealings have cast a dark light over the mogul. Now, former Bad Boy security team member Gene Deal has accused Diddy of helping to convict Shyne for the infamous 1999 club shooting for which the Brooklyn rapper served eight years in prison. During an interview with The Art Of Dialogue YouTube channel, Deal said the reason Diddy, who was present at the time of the shooting and arrested after a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
GamesRadar+

I dodged prison on a $500K drug charge by pretending to be an undercover cop in GTA RP

I'm suddenly very aware of the cocaine stuffed deep inside my jacket pocket. Somewhere else on my person, I'm not sure where exactly because I'm wearing skinny jeans, are multiple bags of heroin. All told, I'm carrying a haul of illicit drugs with a street value of around $500,000. I'm also standing next to a cop. A uniformed cop with his gun raised. Not at me, but at the poor schmuck who just helped me steal a quad bike. He's handcuffed, on his knees with his hands behind his back. He's just been tasered. And now I'm staring down the iron sights of my Shrewsbury Uzi 9mm, trained unshakably on the forehead of my one-time partner in crime.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Mac Miller
Pitchfork

Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Found Guilty of Manslaughter

Note: This article contains descriptions of violence. Nathaniel Glover, better known as Kidd Creole from Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, has been found guilty of manslaughter in the first degree by a New York Supreme Court jury. In 2017, he was arrested and indicted after stabbing an unhoused man to death in New York. The victim, 55-year-old John Jolly, was a stranger. Glover is expected to be sentenced on May 4.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBCMontana

Billings woman pleads guilty to trafficking meth, fentanyl

BILLINGS, Mont. — Elizabeth Ardelle Grace Ronshaugen, 29, has pleaded guilty to trafficking meth and 9,000 fentanyl pills. Ronshaugen faces a mandatory 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine and five years supervised release. The following was sent out by the Department of Justice:. A...
BILLINGS, MT
CBS News

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in federal prison

A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as "a death cult."
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Prison#Drug Dealer#Alcohol#Radar#Fox 11
CBS News

Britney Spears files objection to paying $663,000 of her mother's legal fees

Britney Spears is fighting yet another court battle against a parent — this time, with her mother over legal fees. In a hearing at a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday, the pop star's lawyer argued that she should not have to pay her mother's $663,000 legal tab. Lynne Spears reportedly ran up that amount during her daughter's fight to end Jamie Spears' conservatorship over her life and finances.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens to Woods for Flashing Gang Signs Online, Had Them Brutally Murdered

The trial began Monday for a young woman from Central Islip, N.Y., who is accused of luring five young men into a savage 2017 ambush that left four of them dead. Leniz Escobar, an admitted member of the MS-13 gang, is charged with convincing the victims — Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos — into meeting up at a wooded area to smoke marijuana.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
Vibe

Jam Master Jay’s Alleged Murderer Says 2003 ‘Playboy’ Article Will Prove Innocence

Click here to read the full article. The alleged shooter, Karl Jordan Jr., in the previously-cold case murder of Jam Master Jay is requesting for his indictment to be dismissed or at least a separate trial from his rumored co-assailant, Ronald Washington, based on an article from a 2003 issue of Playboy titled “The Last Days of Jam Master Jay.” Lawyers representing Jordan filed a new motion on Monday (April 11) stating that the murder charges should be dropped since the government took too long to indict him in August 2020. Federal authorities claim Jordan broke into the slain DJ’s Queens...
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

30K+
Followers
18
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy