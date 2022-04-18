ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Gang Members In Denver Indicted For Year’s Worth Of Criminal Activity

By Danielle Chavira
 3 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver grand jury indicted 10 people on more than 100 felony counts following a two year-long investigation by the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network. An indictment states all 10 suspects are members of a criminal street gang identified as Few But Plenty.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office says the gang is responsible for 14 different “incidents,” most of which are drive by shootings, which affected 47 victims.

The 10 defendants to be prosecuted are:

  • Armando Manuel Burciaga
  • Astrea Felicia Rucobo
  • Devon Nathan Montoya
  • Guage Frank Trujillo
  • Isaiah Aaron Martinez
  • Julio Bladimir Menjivar
  • Max Anthony Ramirez
  • Moses Phillip Fernandez Jr (currently at-large)
  • Paul Lawrence Baca III
  • Shoveen Taron Hainesworth

The ATF office in Denver shared the mugshot of Fernandez Jr. who remains on the run.

Moses Phillips Fernandez (credit: ATF Denver)

The gang was “formed to promote and commercialize their music and videos,” the DA’s office states. In those videos and songs, authorities say rival criminal street gangs and specific people were identified.

Prosecutors say the FBP gang earned more than $12,800 from the content posted on YouTube.

The shootings spanned between March 2020 and March 2021.

Charges the suspects face include: conspiracy to commit first degree murder, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, criminal assault and violation of Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act, among others.

Comments / 22

Plumb Joy
3d ago

Now the active gang thugs will be fewer but not so plenty. I'm guessing the name has a better ring to it in Spanish. The missing dude probably walked across Biden's open border..

Reply(9)
6
