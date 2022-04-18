ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Dumb Friends League Has A Lot Of Dogs Available For Adoption

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8Kvb_0fCqxbSc00

DENVER (CBS4) – The Dumb Friends League is getting overwhelmed by dogs in need of adoption. The shelters in Denver, Castle Rock and Alamosa have seen spikes in relinquished and homeless dogs in recent weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ryj2i_0fCqxbSc00

(credit: CBS)

Surrenders at the league are up 15% compared to 2019, with stray dog intakes up 41%.

The Dumb Friends League said that animal shelters all along the Front Range are seeing increases in dogs up for adoption.

“It’s unusual because Colorado, and Denver in particular, communities love dogs, so the past decade before the pandemic, we couldn’t keep dogs… they flew out of here,” said Katie Parker with the Dumb Friends League.

(credit: CBS)

Dog adoptions at the shelter in Alamosa are only $50 for the rest of the month.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Denver

Denver Dumb Friends League Seeing ‘Alarming’ Number Of Pets Ending Up In Shelters

(CBS4) – According to the Denver Dumb Friends League, an alarming number of pets are ending up in shelters right now. In March alone, the organization had more than 1,100 animals come in to their three shelters. “It’s unusual because Colorado and Denver in particular, the communities love dogs. For the past decade before the pandemic we couldn’t keep dogs. Dogs flew out of here,” Katie Parker said. (credit: CBS) Parker is the Vice President of sheltering for the Denver Dumb Friends League. She says what they are seeing now is more than just pandemic related. “People having their lives disrupted because of COVID and...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Alamosa, CO
Pets & Animals
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Denver, CO
Pets & Animals
County
Denver, CO
Alamosa, CO
Lifestyle
City
Alamosa, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
104.7 KISS FM

Russell Wilson’s $25 Million Cherry Hills Mansion Breaks Record

Russell Wilson has broken some records during his time in Seattle and after about 5 weeks in Colorado, he's already breaking records here, off the field anyway. I'm sure more on-the-field ones will be broken here too sooner than later, but for now, let's talk about his record-breaking purchase he just made in the Cherry Hills Neighborhood in Englewood.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stray Dog#The League#The Dumb Friends League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Homeless
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 8, 2022

Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)
PETS
9NEWS

10 suspects indicted in gang-related shootings in Denver metro area

DENVER — A grand jury indicted 10 members of the Few But Plenty street gang who were responsible for 14 incidents, most of them drive-by shootings, across the Denver metro area, the Denver District Attorney's Office said Monday. The indictment followed a two-year investigation by the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city dubbed one of 'least sustainable' in country

LawnStarter.com recently published their ranking of America's 'most sustainable' cities and while some Colorado cities fared decently, one spot was among the five 'least sustainable' spots. In order to determine the rankings, LawnStarter considered 23 different metrics across five categories related to sustainability – policy, infrastructure, pollution, transportation, and food...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy