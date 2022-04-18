ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Dawson Garcia announces he'll play for the Gophers

By Joe Nelson
BringMeTheSports
BringMeTheSports
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iGpeo_0fCqxV7800

Former McDonald's All-American Dawson Garcia is returning home to Minnesota.

Former McDonald's All-American Dawson Garcia is returning home to Minnesota.

Garcia, a standout at Prior Lake High School before starting his college career at Marquette and then North Carolina, announced Monday that he's transferring to Minnesota to play for head coach Ben Johnson and the Gophers.

Garcia, a 6-foot-11, 235-pound guard/forward, had a season high 26 points with eight rebounds against Purdue, played in 16 games for the national runner-up Tar Heels. He started 12 of 16 games he played

Leaving North Carolina was a decision Garcia made in February. He hadn't played in six straight games when he announced that he needed go return to Minnesota to be with family members whose health had been ailing.

"After the loss of several very special family members this past year, I came close to losing my dad in December and my grandma is currently in the ICU," Garcia said in a statement Feb. 10. "With my dad recovering and my grandma fighting for her life, it's not even a question to me where I need to be right now."

Garcia averaged 13.5 points and 6.6 rebounds as a freshman at Marquette, and then averaged 9 points and 5.5 rebounds in 16 games with North Carolina.

Garcia was a 4-star recruit and the No. 37 senior in the nation in the Class of 2020, according to 247 Sports, which ranked him only behind Jalen Suggs in Minnesota's graduating class that year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Coach K’s Grandson Is Reportedly Transferring From Duke

With Mike Krzyzewski no longer the head coach at Duke, his grandson, Michael Savarino, has decided to enter the transfer portal. Jeff Goodman of Stadium was first to report that Savarino has entered the transfer portal. Savarino finished the 2021-22 season averaging 1.1 points and o.5 rebounds per game. He...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Ben Johnson
Person
Dawson Garcia
Channel 3000

Wisconsin softball’s doubleheader at Minnesota postponed

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s doubleheader against Minnesota on Wednesday has been postponed due to anticipated storms in the forecast. The two schools haven’t announced a makeup date yet. LAST TIME OUT:. The Badgers brought the brooms to Goodman Diamond as they swept the Spartans to move into...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Gophers#Mcdonald#All American#Prior Lake High School#Purdue#Icu#247 Sports
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA
Daily Iowan

Iowa baseball completes comeback effort to beat Minnesota, sweep three-game series

After trailing for over six innings on Sunday afternoon, the Iowa baseball team knocked in eight runs in one frame to take down Minnesota, 9-3, at Duane Banks Field. The Hawkeyes had three hits through six innings to start the game and trailed 3-0. Minnesota starting pitcher Aidan Maldonaldo threw 5.1 innings on Sunday afternoon, allowing zero runs on two hits. Maldonaldo left the game after throwing 100 pitches.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota tourism agency looks to new soccer team to attract tourists

Fans of Minnesota's new women's soccer team will see taxpayer-funded sales pitches about visiting the state on the pitch itself.Driving the news: Tourism agency Explore Minnesota recently inked a $65,000 sponsorship deal with Aurora FC that includes prominent placement on players' jerseys. The team, which debuted its new jerseys earlier this month, kicks off its season in late May as part of USL W, a new preprofessional league aimed at elevating and investing in women's soccer across the United States.Details: Under the agreement, which the agency disclosed following a request from Axios, Explore Minnesota's logo will be on both home...
MLS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin basketball offers 2024 in-state G Nick Janowski

Early Monday afternoon, the Wisconsin Badgers offered 2024 in-state combo-guard Nick Janowski per an announcement on his Twitter. Janowski is from Pewaukee, Wis., and plays for Pewaukee High School in addition to being on the Phenom University Team Herro AAU team. The four-star recruit is the fifth-ranked combo-guard in the country and the second-ranked player in Wisconsin per 247Sports.
PEWAUKEE, WI
BringMeTheSports

BringMeTheSports

Minneapolis, MN
128
Followers
55
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy