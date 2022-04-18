ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Man accused of running over, killing wife at airport to remain in jail

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XXEpJ_0fCqxSSx00

The man accused of running over his wife and killing her inside a parking garage at the Salt Lake City International Airport will remain in jail, a judge ruled Monday.

Shawn Christopher Sturgeon's request to be released from jail was denied in his most recent court appearance following the incident on April 4.

Sturgeon's next appearance is now scheduled for April 25 at 1 p.m.

Police say Sturgeon, 38, had a blood-alcohol level three times over the legal limit and had been arguing with his wife, Charlotte Sturgeon, before he ran over her with an SUV on April 4.

The couple and their young child had just returned from vacation when the argument began in the garage.

According to court documents, one witnesses told police that she heard Mrs. Sturgeon being run over while "yelling and screaming." Mr. Sturgeon then got out of the SUV and asked his wife "why she just did that" before adding “Now I have to take you to the emergency room."

Video showed the couple's child being put into the vehicle by Shawn Sturgeon, who then got into the driver seat. Charlotte appeared to be sitting in the front passenger seat and then is seen getting out of the vehicle, walking to the rear passenger side of the vehicle, and opening the door as Shawn started to reverse the vehicle.

Shawn abruptly sped up and then stopped the car, causing Charlotte to lose her balance while the door to the vehicle was still open. Within seconds, Shawn allegedly hit the accelerator and quickly moved backward. Charlotte's legs could be seen flailing about as he continued to reverse, before being dragged and fall to the ground under the vehicle.

Documents claim Shawn then put the vehicle in drive and accelerated quickly forward over Charlotte’s body with the right rear passenger tire. Charlotte was breathing when officers arrived, but later succumbed to her wounds at the hospital.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOAT 7

Albuquerque man accused of 2 murders getting released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A district judge in Albuquerque on Tuesday ruled Adrian Avila could be let out of jail while awaiting trial on two killings in two separate shootings. In December, Avila turned himself in to police after a warrant was put out for his arrest in the February 2021 murder of Elias Otero, a former corrections officer. Another suspect, 18-year-old Anna Dukes, is also charged in the killing. She is being held in jail with no bond.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Metro News

Trial for man accused of killing Charleston officer remains scheduled for Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The trial for the man accused of killing Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson remains scheduled to be held in Kanawha County, for the time being. Joshua Phillips, 39, of Charleston, appeared with one of his attorneys, John Sullivan, from the South Central Regional Jail on Tuesday as part of a virtual pre-trial hearing in front of Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey. Phillips’ attorneys, including Ronni Sheets, argued for a change of venue, noting the extensive media coverage of the shooting and the possible effects of having an impartial jury.
CHARLESTON, WV
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Nashville News Hub

Mother left her 12-year-old daughter to care for her 1-year-old brother for more than 1 month in a filthy hotel room with broken bottles on the floor and drugs in plain view

Mother pulled her 12-year-old daughter from school to care for her 1-year-old brother full-time. She left both her kids in a filthy hotel room for an extended period of time. Both children appeared malnourished and filthy. The 1-year-old boy was sleeping in a soiled diaper. Authorities reportedly found broken bottles on the floor, drugs in plain view, slime in the refrigerator and moldy food haphazardly strewn throughout. The 12-year-old girl said that her mom didn’t provide her with adequate food for her baby brother, so she fed the boy with macaroni and cheese.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shawn Christopher#Suv
The Independent

Body of Ohio woman who vanished in July is found under pile of clothes on apartment balcony

The body of an Ohio woman who vanished last July has been found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland. Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021. Her body was discovered by a cleaner who moved the pile of clothes and discovered her body on Thursday, police told WJW.Police added to WOIO that the person who previously lived in the apartment had been evicted in the middle of March. A cause of death has yet to be announced and the authorities haven’t revealed how long Ms Barnes is thought to have been dead. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wichita Eagle

Man who vanished in national forest last year is now facing murder charge, NC cops say

A man who vanished into a North Carolina forest for eight days last summer is back in the news after being charged with murder, deputies said. Joshua Kenneth Clauson, 20, was arrested and charged in connection to the death of 46-year-old Newport man Daniel Andrew Brisson on March 21, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Facebook.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police say Texas mother tried to give baby away to strangers on street

A mother in Texas has been arrested after she allegedly tried to give her baby away to strangers on a street.Police say the bizarre incident took place on Sunday morning in Corpus Christi, where witnesses saw Yessenia Cardenas, 25, walking down Comanche Street with her two-week-old baby in her arms, offering her to pedestrians.“The reporting parties told officers that they stopped to speak with Yessenia, and it was at this time that she offered the infant to them,” the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a statement. “The witnesses took possession of the child and immediately called 911.”Thanks to that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tri-City Herald

Mom of three shoots and kills her ex-boyfriend after break-in, Nevada police say

A woman shot and killed her ex-boyfriend following an early morning break-in at her home, Las Vegas police told news sources. The mother of three called 911 at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, to report her ex-boyfriend had shattered a window to break into her home in the 2900 block of Seasons Avenue, police told KLAS. Dispatchers heard the man break another window.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy