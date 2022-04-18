ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIRST ALERT- Frost possible for some areas of the Midlands Wednesday morning

By Kevin Arnone
WIS-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a chance of some patchy frost Wednesday morning as a large high pressure center pushes over the region. We’re expecting temperatures to fall into the 30s. First Alert Headlines. We are cool today with highs in the mid 60s with sunny skies....

www.wistv.com

