Food banks and pantries battle rising food costs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Local food banks and pantries are having to adjust to nationwide inflation and the rising cost of food.

Clay County Emergency Food Pantry CEO Mike Robinson said that inflation and the rising demand of food is making the goal of feeding as many families as they can more challenging.

“It’s been very challenging because the demand has gone up definitely,” Robinson said.

Terre Haute Catholic Charities Food Bank Assistant Agency Director Jennifer Buell said that they’re experiencing a similar situation with inflation. She said that the price of food has certainly risen.

“What we are seeing of course is an increase of prices of the food that we’re purchasing,” Buell stated.

THCC hosts mobile food pantries the the third Saturday of every month. Buell said that they saw a 40% increase in households fed from the March pantry to the April pantry over the weekend.

Buell emphasized that despite the inflation issues, THCC is very committed to ending food insecurity in our area.

Federal enhanced SNAP benefits are set to expire at the end of May and Robinson said they’re anticipating more people to look to the pantry for more assistance.

“I fully anticipate it’s going to get worse,” Robinson said. “We will be getting more people coming in so there will be more demand for food.”

