ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Mandan man with history of sex crimes against children to see 40 more years in prison on new charges

By Erika Craven
KFYR-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man convicted of multiple sex crimes against children has been sentenced to 40 more years in federal prison for new offenses....

www.kfyrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

State prosecutors appealing suppression of evidence in Minot murder case

MINOT, N.D. – State prosecutors are appealing to the North Dakota Supreme Court a Minot judge’s ruling to suppress evidence in the case of a man charged with killing his roommate. Prosecutors have charged 29-year-old Shawnee Krall with AA-felony charges of murder and gross sexual imposition, in the...
MINOT, ND
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mandan, ND
Mandan, ND
Crime & Safety
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Crimes#Prison#Africa#Kfyr
Oxygen

Family Begs For Answers About ‘Compassionate’ Couple Gunned Down By Armed Motorcyclists In Mexico

Two weeks after a Minnesota couple was fatally shot by a group of armed motorcyclists near a popular Mexican tourist destination, their family is begging for answers. Miguel Angel Abrego Hurtado, 49, and Concepcion Leticia Carrillo Arellando, 48, were shot and killed by a group of armed gunmen in Puerto Escondido earlier this month, according to Mexican news network Milenio, Minneapolis television station KMSP reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

‘Check That VIN Number’: Federal Agent Busted Suspected Proud Boy Who Allegedly Sent Menacing Texts to Him During Jan. 6 Investigation

An alleged member of the Proud Boys accused of assaulting police officers with chemical spray during the melee outside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 was busted by the very federal agent he allegedly tried to intimidate through menacing text messages. Barry Bennet Ramey, 38, of Plantation, Florida, is accused...
PLANTATION, FL
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal: ‘Handyman lover’ suspect turned himself in and confessed to killing NYC mother, police say

NYPD detectives say the the 44-year-old David Bonola turned himself in and has confessed to the murder of Orsolya Gaal.Mr Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am Thursday morning and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.The pair had been in an intimate relationship for about two years which had ended sometime before the killing, Lieutenant Timmy Thomson told a press conference on Thursday morning .The NYPD said Mr Bonola had made incriminating statements, and they were confident noone else was involved in the crime.Mr Bonola had carried out odd jobs...
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Oxygen

Judge Issues Not Guilty Pleas For Lori Vallow After She Stands Silent In Court

An Idaho judge entered pleas of not guilty for Lori Vallow after she stood silently in court when asked to enter a plea in connection with her children’s deaths. Vallow, 48, appeared in court on Tuesday where District Judge Steven Boyce asked her to enter pleas for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges in connection with the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy