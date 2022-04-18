ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Pizza Del Re acquired by owner of Dhimiters

By Jimmie Kaska
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire pizza restaurant is under new ownership. Pizza Del Re, which closed in September of 2021, was acquired by the owners of Dhimiters, an Eau Claire Greek and Mediterranean...

www.weau.com

Comments / 2

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Small Town Getting It’s First Fast Food Restaurant

After the age of 4, I grew up in a very small town. There are some great things about living and growing up in a small town. Everyone knows each other. Because of that, people know your business, which can be a good thing and a bad thing depending on what you have going on in your life. People will know what's going on whether you want them to or not. Also, it's great to have those small town events; fairs, "town days", beer gardens, group crafting days (if you're into that), going into small town shops and enjoying the unique things you can find, and above all, everyone is usually very friendly.
HOWARD LAKE, MN
B105

A Four-Bedroom Mini Castle Is For Sale In Hartford, Wisconsin

Picture this: you are driving through an ordinary neighborhood when you spot a castle. Yes, an actual home disguised as a castle. It's not something you see everyday but it exists and in Wisconsin no less! I came across a listing for this home while browsing the web and I was absolutely shocked when I saw the photo of this home. I was even more shocked when I looked at the photos of the inside!
HARTFORD, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
KROC News

Where’s The Pie? This Iconic Northern Minnesota Roadside Sign Was Taken Down!

What's cool about the sign being taken down is that when the sign was taken down, it revealed some history hidden from view!. The post from Betty's Pies shows the process of taking the sign down, and revealing the original Betty's Pies sign underneath the current sign! Other than the color, the older sign is a lighter shade of blue, nothing has changed! Since 1956, Betty's Pies has had essentially the same sign, hanging out along Highway 61.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eau Claire, WI
Restaurants
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Food & Drinks
Eau Claire, WI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzeria#Mac And Cheese#Food Drink#Pizza Del Re#Weau
Kat Kountry 105

This Guy In Wisconsin Is Selling What Might Be The Coolest Snowmobile Around

Being someone who owns an older snowmobile, I belong to a bunch of pages and groups online that feature older snowmobiles, parts, and other for sale gear. As you can imagine at times that can clutter up a newsfeed with lots of things for sale, or trade. This morning I stumbled upon one of the coolest sleds I have ever seen for sale in Wisconsin! Behold the 1969 Polaris Innovator Sno Coupe Ranger!
WISCONSIN STATE
Racine County Eye

Wispi: Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet for April 20

This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is 9-month-old Wispi, a stunning beauty with distinctive tulip petal ears! Wispi is shy and demonstrates fearful behaviors in the shelter when introduced to new things, so she is looking for a patient, kind adopter to help her build her confidence and acclimate her to new experiences and people. Wispi would do best in a home without children under 13.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Minnesota

Walmart Sign In Hudson, Wisconsin Has … An Obvious Misspelling

HUDSON, WIS. (WCCO) — A Walmart sign just across the border in Hudson, Wisconsin is turning some heads. Outside the retail store on 2222 Crest View Drive, a large sign shows “Walmarrt.” According to Walmart, its corporate office took a call from the store Wednesday about the sign and it appears part of the sign blew off. In video taken at the store, the font does appear to be larger on the last two letters. Walmart says repairs are expected soon. (credit: CBS) A Reddit post from February pointed out the typo, so it’s been in this state for a while and has inspired some funny takes in the meantime. “That’s where the Pirates shop,” said one user. “Oh, that’s a turnt up WalMarrt,” said another.
HUDSON, WI
1520 The Ticket

9th Annual Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Championship 2022

If you're seeking the ultimate Wisconsin competition, the 9th Annual Grilled Cheese Championship in Dodgeville this Saturday may be it. Sponsored by the Dodgeville Area Chamber of Commerce, this event draws from around the state for the ultimate comfort food throwdown. Whether a spatula-wielding warrior, Chef du Fromage, or a Cheesemonger, the competitors take the opportunity to showcase their talents to the utmost.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Agriculture Online

Behind the scenes at the John Deere Horicon Works factory

John Deere first broke into the riding lawn equipment market in 1963 with the Model 110. After nearly 60 years in the market, there are still new, unexpected challenges to overcome like the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain shortages, and product releases that don’t go quite as smoothly as hoped.
HORICON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Mashed Potato Dumplings with Ginger Scallion Sauce

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Sarah Agena, Registered Dietitian with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe for mashed potatoes. Mashed Potato Dumplings with Ginger Scallion Sauce. INGREDIENTS. Mashed Potatoes. ¾ cup hot water. 1 Tbsp unsalted butter. ¼ tsp sea salt. ¼ cup cold...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Menomonie PD sponsor wellness night

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Along with the Menomonie school district, the police department hosted the wellness night to educate attendees on issues affecting teens. Aimed at local parents and adult community members, the lesson topics ranged from common drugs used in the Menomonie area, to suicide prevention strategies and general internet safety.
MENOMONIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse once again offering Houska Park as safe space for homeless individuals

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One of La Crosse’s parks will once again be designated as a safe space for homeless individuals this summer. The City of La Crosse is partnering with the Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness, the parks department, police and fire departments, and La Crosse County to allow homeless individuals to gather at Houska Park.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Clean Sweep set for May 21

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People will have an opportunity to dispose of items at a discounted cost or free cost soon during Eau Claire’s Clean Sweep in May. According to a social post by Eau Claire County Recycling & Sustainability, on May 21 from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. people will have an opportunity to drop off their electronics or household hazardous waste for a reduced price and many items will be free to dispose of.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy