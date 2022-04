This is a transcript of the first five minutes of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and California assemblymember Smitty Smith. Jonathan Linden: You're listening to 91.9 KVCR news, and I'm Jonathan Linden. Republican Thurston "Smitty" Smith represents California's 33rd assembly district, which includes the communities of Lake Arrowhead, Victorville, Barstow, and Needles. Just last month, he introduced Assembly Bill 2728, which he's titling ‘cannabis civil fines,’ the bill would create a gradation in the civil penalty structure for unlicensed cannabis activity. To get started, assemblymember, can you tell listeners more about this bill, AB 2728, and what some of your motivations were to write it.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO